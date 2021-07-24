Community Newsletter: Salvation Army

Back to school is a dreaded phrase in midsummer. But, The Salvation Army of Racine’s kids backpack program requires planning and donations to be ready for the new school year. This program provides for school-age children in need of food support over school weekends.

Racine Unified School District social workers identify children who are at risk of not eating enough over the weekend. The social workers then contact Jamie Read, Salvation Army community outreach program coordinator, to request needed food packs. There is no eligibility requirement. But, Families in Transition (FIT) kids are a particular focus.

Salvation Army staff and volunteers pack bags during the week and deliver them to the individual schools on Fridays. Each pack contains two entrees, two breakfast items and two snacks. Approximately 480 packs are delivered each week, and they are then distributed to the children by the school social workers. Currently, 19 RUSD schools have participated.

Along with community donations, the Racine Community Foundation and the Child Nutrition Program provide the funding for this program.

Other services