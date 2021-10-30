Community Newsletter: Salvation Army

RACINE — One of the most iconic sounds of the Christmas season will be returning soon — The Salvation Army bells with their accompanying red kettles.
The red kettles began on a dock at The Salvation Army in San Francisco in 1891, and their goal was to feed 1,000 with the motto “Keep the Pot Boiling.” Since that small beginning, the red kettle has spread throughout the world meeting the needs of thousands of people in local communities.
Helping children
Throughout the year, the Racine Salvation Army hears stories from many who have been impacted by its programs. Its child nutrition programs have been the focus the last several years to help school-age youth receive healthy meals.
The Healthy Kids Diner provides 120 healthy home-cooked meals each evening, Monday through Friday, at four Racine community oriented policing (COP) houses. Currently with COVID-19 precautions, youth are served to-go style meals. Once restrictions are lifted, they will return to serving inside the COP houses. The diner assists the Racine police in building relationships with the community.
The Salvation Army’s Kids Weekend Backpack food program provides food for the weekend to children in need. Each backpack has two entrees, two breakfast items and two snack items. Throughout the school year, RUSD social workers request backpacks of food for a specific number of children at their school. The program is confidential and by social worker referral only. Prior to COVID-19, the Salvation Army provided 480 food backpacks each week and they are quickly approaching that number again.
The Salvation Army of Racine also provides summer camp, school supplies, Coats for Kids, rental assistance (as available) and Pathway of Hope, a program helping families overcome barriers.
During Christmas, The Salvation Army provides toys to children through its angel tree program with many local businesses participating. It also participates in the U.S. Marine’s Toys for Tots program. At Christmas, parents bound by poverty and in crisis can give new toys to their children. The Salvation Army fills the gap for hundreds of families each Christmas such as a mom diagnosed with cancer who cannot give her children toys or a Christmas tree, a mom whose husband is incarcerated and cannot provide winter coats or shoes for her children or a grandmother raising grandchildren with no stove.
The campaign
The Racine Red Kettle Campaign begins Nov. 12 and continues through Dec. 24.
The red kettle donations fund Salvation Army programs all year, accounting for 40% of funding needs. Funds raised at the red kettles stay in the Racine community. Volunteer bell ringers are essential for the red kettle’s success.
Who can ring? Almost anyone. Individuals, families, service groups and clubs, church groups, employee groups or students can volunteer to ring bells. Musicians and/or singers can be a special addition to the red kettle location. Sign up at registertoring.com.
Kettle match days are available for local businesses to select a day to match the donations from a particular site or day. S.C. Johnson has been a matching sponsor for many years. First Call Heating & Cooling, is a more recent sponsor. Businesses are asked to consider choosing a matching day or site this Christmas.
For more information, call 262-632-3147, email USCRacine@usc.salvationarmy.org or go to saracine.org.