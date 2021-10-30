Community Newsletter: Salvation Army

RACINE — One of the most iconic sounds of the Christmas season will be returning soon — The Salvation Army bells with their accompanying red kettles.

The red kettles began on a dock at The Salvation Army in San Francisco in 1891, and their goal was to feed 1,000 with the motto “Keep the Pot Boiling.” Since that small beginning, the red kettle has spread throughout the world meeting the needs of thousands of people in local communities.

Helping children

Throughout the year, the Racine Salvation Army hears stories from many who have been impacted by its programs. Its child nutrition programs have been the focus the last several years to help school-age youth receive healthy meals.

The Healthy Kids Diner provides 120 healthy home-cooked meals each evening, Monday through Friday, at four Racine community oriented policing (COP) houses. Currently with COVID-19 precautions, youth are served to-go style meals. Once restrictions are lifted, they will return to serving inside the COP houses. The diner assists the Racine police in building relationships with the community.