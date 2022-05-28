Community Newsletter: Salvation Army

RACINE — “Volunteering is Empathy in Action.” This was the theme of the Salvation Army 2022 National Volunteer Week, April 17-23. It affirms the strong connection between volunteering and empathy. This human connection is at the heart of healthy individuals and strong communities.

April was Volunteer Appreciation Month, a month dedicated to recognizing how important volunteering is and to honor the significant contributions volunteers make by generously donating their time and skills to worthy causes. Nonprofit organizations would not exist without volunteers who give freely of their time and resources. Many schools and colleges have merged volunteering into their required curriculum, requiring students to fulfill community service hours to graduate.

Families can experience volunteering together. Children observe their parents’ commitment to their community through their action of giving. Retired men and women also have so much to offer as volunteers. They bring a lifetime of experience to their volunteer opportunity. They also have the luxury of time that younger families in the workforce do not have. Some businesses offer their employees the opportunity to volunteer in their community during their work hours.

The Racine Salvation Army is a vital community-based, volunteer-supported organization that has been serving Racine for more than 130 years.

The paid staff along with its essential volunteers maintain and grow The Salvation Army’s many services and programs. Currently, there are 14 “permanent” volunteers who perform various duties at the food pantry, the Kid’s Weekend Backpack Food Program and the Healthy Kids Diner. At Christmas time, the Red Kettle Drive and Toy Shop Drive involve hundreds of local volunteers. This past season, 473 people volunteered.

One such volunteer, Jerome Lewis, represents this population, but so much more. Lewis began helping at The Salvation Army five years ago. Initially, he began volunteering through the SER program, a community service, work-based job-training program for mature adults. Jerome began helping in The Salvation Army Senior Dining Program. He enjoyed serving and socializing with the Seniors during their lunch, activities, and fellowship. Because of his unattended alcoholism, resulting in some DUIs, he was sentenced for three months. The SER program took Jerome back into their program, and The Salvation Army wanted him to return too. Jerome’s enthusiastic volunteering led him to a part-time job at The Salvation Army as Maintenance and Materials Handler.

Jerome’s desire to volunteer has extended to the Racine County Drug Court and Veterans Treatment Court, first as a participant, and now as a mentor. In May, the Wisconsin Association of Treatment Court will award Jerome with its Hero Award for outstanding service to the drug and treatment court community. Jerome is an outstanding volunteer who found redemption in giving to others as others have given to him.

While Jerome might represent an atypical volunteer, he discovered the satisfaction in giving back and volunteering to help others. The Salvation Army volunteers embody a statement by Catherine Booth, the daughter of The Salvation Army founder, William Booth. “You are not here in the world for yourself. You have been sent here for others.”

The Salvation Army could use additional volunteers to help support its community services and programs. For volunteer opportunities, go to saracine.org or call 262-632-3147.

