RACINE — The past few years have been some of the hardest this city, state and nation have faced.

As individuals continue to struggle through the pandemic, civil unrest and natural disasters that uproot families, courage and strength can be found in support and love in the Racine community.

The Salvation Army of Racine continues its efforts to put love above all else by supporting local families in need throughout the year.

Undernutrition can cause children to have less energy and interest during learning, which negatively affects their cognitive development and academic performance.

It also affects physical growth and maturation.

Although The Salvation Army’s Child Nutrition Programs have been a continued focus over the years, it has recently ramped up its efforts by building upon well-established, nutritionally-based programs.

The Healthy Kid’s Diner stresses the importance of offering nutritious meals to school-age children.

Racine has a 29.4% childhood poverty rate, and many children struggle with hunger and are undernourished.

The Healthy Kid’s Diner began in May 2016, serving dinner meals to school-age children.

Many children in our community need more opportunities to have a hot, healthy dinner meal, especially during summer when free and reduced-priced school lunches are less readily available than during the school year.

The Salvation Army provides 200 healthy home-cooked meals each evening, Monday-Thursday, and 180 meals on Friday (times vary depending on the site).

As COVID-19 restrictions are lifted, The Salvation Army will return to serving meals to children inside the Community Oriented Policing houses. This continued partnership with the Racine Police Department promotes healthy nutrition for children and strengthens community relationships.

The need for volunteers in the diner program has increased substantially. The 980 meals served weekly to the COP houses require several volunteers to prepare and disseminate.

Individuals wishing to volunteer for this or any Salvation Army programs can call 262-632-3147 or email USCRacine@usc.salvationarmy.org.

Backpack program

The Kids Backpack Program provides sacks of food to Racine Unified School District students with extreme needs; identified by school social workers.

The program provides 444 sacks a week containing two entrée items, two breakfast items and two snack items.

When this program began, sacks of food were only provided during the school year. Some schools have requested that the program continue through the summer months.

There is an increased need for volunteers to prepare the meals.

Additionally, with the increased food commitment and high inflation rate, the need for food donations has never been greater.

Individual food donations and local industry food drives are an excellent way to supplement what The Salvation Army of Racine continues to provide.

Grateful

“The Salvation Army is extremely grateful to be able to fulfill such a vital need in our community,” said Capt. Edward Williams, corps officer. “Due in part to the financial generosity and time of donors, local community organizations and companies we are empowered and enabled to continue serving our children and community. The steady growth of our child nutrition programs provides evidence that the need for hot, healthy and nutritious meals is prevalent. Our goal is to continue serving and providing such meals to our community, with your help and support, as well as to see our children flourish and succeed in all aspects of everyday life.”