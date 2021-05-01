Community Newsletter: Salvation Army

RACINE — Thirty percent of children that live in Racine are living in poverty.
To help combat childhood hunger, The Salvation Army of Racine and the Racine Police Department joined together in May 2019 to launch the Healthy Kids Diner.
The year-round program, typically held at Racine Community Oriented Policing Houses or COP houses, provides a nutritious dinner for any child in need. Meals, which include a protein, vegetable, fruit, grain and milk, are served Monday through Friday at the Mead Street Cop House, 1750 Mead St., from 3:15 to 3:45 p.m. and the Geneva Street Cop House, 1140 Geneva St., from 4 to 4:30 p.m.
“For children who are facing hardships in their communities and their families, these meal sites provide an opportunity to be just a kid and to feel loved,” said Major Jeffery Russell with The Salvation Army of Racine.
Building relationships
In addition to the meal, there are opportunities for the kids to have fun and build relationships with officers from the Racine Police Department.
“One of the biggest priorities we have as police officers is to help serve and protect the children of our community,” said Sgt. Joe Spaulding with the Racine Police Department. “We also love this opportunity to connect with the kids and start a very positive relationship.”
Since many of the children live in areas where fresh produce is not available, the program also focuses on including those new foods in the meals. Each afternoon, Salvation Army staff and volunteers prepare the meals at The Salvation Army and transport them to the COP Houses for meal service.
“The Salvation Army meals have been truly a blessing for my children; being able to have an extra meal after school, and the extra they get for the weekend, have them excited and grateful,” said parent Sandra Pritchard. “I pray that this goes on forever and one day our children will be able to give back to their community.”
In 2019, an average of 161 meals were served per month. Children were provided the meal that was eaten on site and activities were provided by the COP House. When the coronavirus pandemic began, attendance increased 1,000% and the meals were served in to-go boxes.
“We served an average of 757 meals per month in 2020,” Russell said. “With the warm weather coming soon the number of kids needing a meal is going to increase.”
Russell said The Salvation Army is on track to serve an average of 1,200 meals a month during the 2021 calendar year and said they hope to go back to sit down meals and have engaging activities with the children soon.
Along with donations from the community, The Salvation Army of Racine receives funding from the Racine Community Foundation and Anthem Blue Cross to help with the cost of the program.
“Through a $20,000 donation from the Anthem Foundation, The Salvation Army will be able to provide meals for local students, children and families,” said Anthony Woods, Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield’s Medicaid Plan president. “Anthem is proud to partner with The Salvation Army to provide real-time solutions to meet critical needs for the local community.”
Donate or volunteer
If you would like to donate to the Healthy Kids Diner, donations are accepted year-round at SARacine.org, by texting Racine to 24365 or by mailing donations or dropping donations off at The Salvation Army of Racine, 1901 Washington Ave., Racine, WI 53403.
If a financial contribution is out of reach, volunteers are needed to help. Opportunities can be found at SARacine.org.