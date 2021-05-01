Community Newsletter: Salvation Army

Since many of the children live in areas where fresh produce is not available, the program also focuses on including those new foods in the meals. Each afternoon, Salvation Army staff and volunteers prepare the meals at The Salvation Army and transport them to the COP Houses for meal service.

“The Salvation Army meals have been truly a blessing for my children; being able to have an extra meal after school, and the extra they get for the weekend, have them excited and grateful,” said parent Sandra Pritchard. “I pray that this goes on forever and one day our children will be able to give back to their community.”

In 2019, an average of 161 meals were served per month. Children were provided the meal that was eaten on site and activities were provided by the COP House. When the coronavirus pandemic began, attendance increased 1,000% and the meals were served in to-go boxes.

“We served an average of 757 meals per month in 2020,” Russell said. “With the warm weather coming soon the number of kids needing a meal is going to increase.”

Russell said The Salvation Army is on track to serve an average of 1,200 meals a month during the 2021 calendar year and said they hope to go back to sit down meals and have engaging activities with the children soon.