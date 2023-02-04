RACINE — Thank you to the Racine community. The Salvation Army of Racine appreciates the trust and confidence in the organization to serve the neediest in our community. An overwhelming expression of gratitude goes to Fisk Johnson for once again offering a Match Day Dec. 17.

The Racine community donated a total of $32,894 at the red kettles on Match Day, and Johnson contributed $61,000 in a match donation.

“On behalf of the Advisory Board of The Salvation Army of Racine, we would like to thank Dr. Fisk Johnson for his generous donation to The Salvation Army Red Kettle Campaign Match Day on Dec. 17," said Randy Savaglio, Advisory Board chairman. "We sincerely appreciate his kindness and want him to know we never just expect this every year. So many children and others will benefit gratefully in the Racine community."

First Call Heating & Cooling also matched donations at two kettle locations Dec. 23. Its employees braved ringing during one of the coldest days of December, garnering $1,000 in donations

Donations stay here

All money donated at the red kettles and mailed to the Racine Salvation Army stays in the community, meeting needs throughout the year. Here is a glance at what donations provided in 2022:

24,333 children received a healthy, hot dinner meal through the Healthy Kids Diner at five of Racine COP houses, a part of the child nutrition program.

10,600 Racine Unified School District children received a weekend food sack through the Kid’s Backpack Food Program, also a part of the child nutrition program.

3,115 families and individuals received meat, dairy, cheese, produce, perishable and non-perishable food items, hygiene and cleaning products, coats and winter wear through the Salvation Army food pantry. Parents and guardians also receive baby supplies such as formula and diapers.

58 individuals received housing assistance to avoid homelessness.

Toys for kids

The 2022 Angel Tree Christmas program provided 1,179 children with toys and gift cards. Toys for the program are collected through the United States Marines Toys for Tots program, and 21 area businesses and individuals. Local businesses and individuals also participated in the Adopt A Family program, which provided Christmas gifts for 50 local families this year.

Volunteers are key

Many individuals, community groups and area businesses volunteered to ring bells at the red kettles. Each volunteer’s gift of time is an immeasurable contribution; their presence at each kettle makes a significant difference between a full kettle and an empty kettle. A total of 317 individuals volunteered 388 hours, and 22 community groups and area businesses volunteered 428 hours.

SC Johnson employees and their family members volunteered 58 hours on Match Day and First Call Heating & Cooling had employees ring for 16 hours. Festival Foods also had an employee ring day on Dec. 19. The Salvation Army appreciates all the stores that participate in the Red Kettle Campaign. The Salvation Army also has counter kettles at 14 area restaurants and businesses where individuals can donate while making their purchases.

“The Salvation Army’s ministry has had a longstanding impact in Racine since the 1800s," said Capt. Edward Williams, Corps officer. "We are beyond grateful for the support of individuals, families and businesses whose generosity helps us to continue ‘meeting human needs in Jesus’ name’ throughout our community.”