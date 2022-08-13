 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Community Newsletter: Salvation Army of Racine

  • 0

Each September when students return to school there is excitement about new clothes, new shoes, new notebooks and new backpacks. However, for many families, it is a financial hardship to provide the “new” for their children. Fortunately, there are many organizations in our community that help with food, health care and housing.

But the “unspoken crisis” is a lack of hygiene products, according to The Century Foundation. Unfortunately, SNAP benefits (food stamps) and WIC (Women, Infants & Children) do not cover hygiene supplies.

According to the Hygiene Bank, a United Kingdom based organization, many people locked in poverty or those who find themselves in times of crisis often experience restricted options. This leaves them caught between being able to heat their home, pay their rent, buy food or keep clean. Hygiene poverty can be shaming, humiliating and excluding and can result in social isolation. It can lead to a lack of confidence and can negatively affect good health and mental well-being which can impact early childhood development, learning, employability and social interaction.

People are also reading…

The Salvation Army of Racine wants to alleviate some of the financial hardship experienced by community families by providing back to school hygiene bags for Knapp Elementary School students. The organization is collecting full-size hygiene items through Aug. 17. Volunteers are also needed to assist in putting the hygiene bags together.

Hygiene items needed include toothpaste, toothbrushes, deodorant, shampoo, conditioner, body wash, tampons, feminine pads, lotion, pack of combs (wide tooth for detangling), cocoa butter moisturizer, children’s bonnet, hair rubber band packs, hairbrush, wave brush, hair oil or grease, Edge control, body spray for boys and girls, clarifying shampoo, leave-in conditioner, head scarfs and drawstring backpacks.

Healthy Kids Diner

The Salvation Army of Racine has focused much of its assistance toward students. The organization has provided healthy dinner meals through its Healthy Kids Diner since the fall of 2016. Monday through Friday children are provided a healthy meal with a fruit, a vegetable, a whole grain, a protein and milk. This program operates year-round, and has served 9,306 meals so far this year.

Children’s backpack weekend food sacks are provided during the school year to Racine Unified School District students. This program has been operating since 2016 providing weekend food to 404 children each Friday. During the 2021-22 school year, 11,146 meals were provided

Coats for Kids

The Salvation Army’s Coats For Kids program provides new or gently used winter coats to students in RUSD schools. A relationship is kept with RUSD social workers so they can reach out when a need arises with its students. The Salvation Army also provides school supplies to RUSD teachers.

For information on how to help, go to saracine.org or call 262-632-3147.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Never forgotten – trip of a lifetime

Never forgotten – trip of a lifetime

As the pandemic loosened its grip, the Honor Flight returned. Russ Schroeder, of Racine, was excited to be one of many veterans who have made the incredible journey to our nation’s Capital.

Ask Mr. Dad: Getting through a rocky start

Ask Mr. Dad: Getting through a rocky start

Dear Mr. Dad: My first baby is due in a few months, but I'm going to miss the birth. I've been out of work for more than a year and just landed a great job. The problem is I need to go across the country for a six-week training that starts on my baby's due date. The company is very family-friendly, but this session is mandatory. We burned through our savings while I was unemployed, and I'm afraid that if I pass up this job, it could take months or longer to get another one. Of course, I'm sad to miss my baby's birth, but I'm especially worried about my wife. She's very supportive, but I know this is going to be hard on her. I'm feeling really guilty. Is there anything I can do?

Watch Now: Related Video

Are you ready to retire? Here's how to tell

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News