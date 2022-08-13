Community Newsletter: Salvation Army of Racine

Each September when students return to school there is excitement about new clothes, new shoes, new notebooks and new backpacks. However, for many families, it is a financial hardship to provide the “new” for their children. Fortunately, there are many organizations in our community that help with food, health care and housing.

But the “unspoken crisis” is a lack of hygiene products, according to The Century Foundation. Unfortunately, SNAP benefits (food stamps) and WIC (Women, Infants & Children) do not cover hygiene supplies.

According to the Hygiene Bank, a United Kingdom based organization, many people locked in poverty or those who find themselves in times of crisis often experience restricted options. This leaves them caught between being able to heat their home, pay their rent, buy food or keep clean. Hygiene poverty can be shaming, humiliating and excluding and can result in social isolation. It can lead to a lack of confidence and can negatively affect good health and mental well-being which can impact early childhood development, learning, employability and social interaction.

The Salvation Army of Racine wants to alleviate some of the financial hardship experienced by community families by providing back to school hygiene bags for Knapp Elementary School students. The organization is collecting full-size hygiene items through Aug. 17. Volunteers are also needed to assist in putting the hygiene bags together.

Hygiene items needed include toothpaste, toothbrushes, deodorant, shampoo, conditioner, body wash, tampons, feminine pads, lotion, pack of combs (wide tooth for detangling), cocoa butter moisturizer, children’s bonnet, hair rubber band packs, hairbrush, wave brush, hair oil or grease, Edge control, body spray for boys and girls, clarifying shampoo, leave-in conditioner, head scarfs and drawstring backpacks.

Healthy Kids Diner

The Salvation Army of Racine has focused much of its assistance toward students. The organization has provided healthy dinner meals through its Healthy Kids Diner since the fall of 2016. Monday through Friday children are provided a healthy meal with a fruit, a vegetable, a whole grain, a protein and milk. This program operates year-round, and has served 9,306 meals so far this year.

Children’s backpack weekend food sacks are provided during the school year to Racine Unified School District students. This program has been operating since 2016 providing weekend food to 404 children each Friday. During the 2021-22 school year, 11,146 meals were provided

Coats for Kids

The Salvation Army’s Coats For Kids program provides new or gently used winter coats to students in RUSD schools. A relationship is kept with RUSD social workers so they can reach out when a need arises with its students. The Salvation Army also provides school supplies to RUSD teachers.

For information on how to help, go to saracine.org or call 262-632-3147.