Community Newsletter: Safe Haven

RACINE — Safe Haven of Racine Inc. has been assisting youth for more than 44 years. Its mission is to improve the quality of life for youth and families through education, opportunity and support.
The youth shelter located at 1030 Washington Ave. can accommodate up to eight youth ages 10 to 17 at any given time. Services provided at the shelter include trauma informed care, family mediation, individual counseling and peer support. The shelter is managed by Shebria Small, case manager supervisor, who has been with the organization for six years.
Safe Haven has become so much more than just a temporary shelter for homeless, neglected or abused youth. Over the years, Safe Haven has developed programs that focus on housing for young adults between the ages of 18 and 24, gang diversion for high-risk youth, early childhood care including kids’ camps, child care, before/after school programs and Girls Inc. of Southeast Wisconsin. Jeanette Brown, executive director, has spent four years broadening the scope of services provided through Safe Haven, forging ahead through constant change and obstacles.
This year COVID-19 has provided numerous unanticipated and unprecedented challenges. The Safe Haven team had to completely revamp the processes through which they service youth, maintaining safe and healthy practices, while knowing the “stay at home” ordinance meant more youth in dysfunctional situations. Despite the limitations imposed, youth and families desperately needed services and interventions.
Suicide Prevention Month
September is Suicide Prevention Month. Offering a 24- hour shelter and call line, Safe Haven staff are front line in helping youth find alternative solutions to suicide, and professional assistance for youth that are feeling depressed, bullied, vulnerable or rejected. Statistics show the suicide rate in Wisconsin has increased by 40% since 2,000 and is the second most common cause of death after car accidents for Wisconsin youth. If you know of a young person that is hurting, have them reach out to Safe Haven for guidance at 262-637-9559 or call the suicide prevention line at 800-273-8255.
For more information about the programs and services provided by SAFE Haven of Racine, Inc. visit our website at www.safehavenofracine.org.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!