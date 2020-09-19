Community Newsletter: Safe Haven

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

RACINE — Safe Haven of Racine Inc. has been assisting youth for more than 44 years. Its mission is to improve the quality of life for youth and families through education, opportunity and support.

The youth shelter located at 1030 Washington Ave. can accommodate up to eight youth ages 10 to 17 at any given time. Services provided at the shelter include trauma informed care, family mediation, individual counseling and peer support. The shelter is managed by Shebria Small, case manager supervisor, who has been with the organization for six years.

Safe Haven has become so much more than just a temporary shelter for homeless, neglected or abused youth. Over the years, Safe Haven has developed programs that focus on housing for young adults between the ages of 18 and 24, gang diversion for high-risk youth, early childhood care including kids’ camps, child care, before/after school programs and Girls Inc. of Southeast Wisconsin. Jeanette Brown, executive director, has spent four years broadening the scope of services provided through Safe Haven, forging ahead through constant change and obstacles.