Community Newsletter: Safe Haven

RACINE — Safe Haven of Racine Inc. has been operating as a youth shelter in Racine for 50 years. A refuge for youth who are experiencing physical or mental abuse, neglect, being trafficked or are homeless, the staff at SAFE Haven have been there to support and nurture them.

Community support

The COVID-19 pandemic resulted in many unanticipated challenges, including the limitation of shelter space as required for safe distancing. A record number of youth are being sheltered nonstop throughout the pandemic.

It also became a hardship financially. SAFE Haven acknowledges and thanks all of the people and businesses in the community that have sustained the organization throughout the years and especially during this past year. SAFE Haven has continued to service youth through the shelter and the other multiple programs offered.

Programs

The Girls Inc. of Southeast Wisconsin Girls Empowered by Math & Science (GEMS) virtual conference in January exposed a record number of Racine Unified middle school girls to career opportunities in many science and math fields.