Community Newsletter: RSO

RACINE — The Racine Symphony Orchestra is excited to continue to celebrate its 90th anniversary season.

“We have numerous events throughout the rest of our 90th anniversary season,” said Jonathan Winkle, RSO executive director. “We have concerts, wine tastings with chamber music, and education programs. There is much to enjoy,” he said.

The Racine Symphony Orchestra will start off the new year with more Musical Flights events, a new series featuring RSO musicians performing short, chamber music programs with a wine tasting — all at Downtown Racine’s Uncorkt, 240 Main St. Remaining dates include Fridays, Feb. 11 and March 11.

Afterward, people can mingle with the musicians and get to know the artists that perform in the orchestra while having hors d’oeuvres catered by Chef John and Red Onion Events.

Education

The Racine Symphony Orchestra offers opportunities for young people and education programs. On Sunday, Feb. 13, the RSO will hold its long-held Young Artist Competition. This program gives students an opportunity to compete for a cash prize and the opportunity to be a featured guest soloist at the RSO Masterworks concert on April 10.

On March 15, the Racine Symphony Orchestra will have its annual education concerts for elementary students. This program introduces the various instrument groups to students. It also gives young students the opportunity to learn about concert etiquette, while instilling an appreciation for classical music.

Masterworks

The Racine Symphony Orchestra’s spring Masterworks concert takes place Sunday, April 10, at Memorial Hall, 72 Seventh St. Not only will this concert feature the Young Artist Competition winner but select high school students from Racine also have the chance to play with the orchestra for the Side-by-side Youth Invitational. The Spring Masterworks concert will also highlight Faure’s “Requiem” in honor of those lives that have been lost due to COVID-19. Note: the venue for this concert has changed from what was originally published.

As a bonus, the Racine Symphony Orchestra will have an additional concert on May 14. This season finale Masterworks concert is in celebration of the RSO’s 90th anniversary. This celebratory concert will feature “Symphonie Fantastique” along with Tchaikovsky’s first piano concerto. The RSO welcomes Australian pianist David Fung to Racine. Lauded for performances described as “ravishing and simply gorgeous” in the Washington Post, Fung is an artist of uncommon grace and intelligence.

Honor a loved one

The Racine Symphony Orchestra is currently asking for donations in memory or in honor of a loved one. Donations made through March 15 will be highlighted in their printed program on April 10. Donations made from March 16 through May 1 will be highlighted in their printed program on May 14.

“We want to recognize both loss and celebrations in these upcoming concerts,” says Heather Keszler, patron services and marketing manager. “These concerts are a beautiful way to acknowledge both loss and joy, two things that are integral parts of being human.”

The staff at the RSO is currently working on planning the new season, which will start in June 2022.

“We have worked hard this year to be back in the concert hall,” said Winkle. “Our staff and Board of Directors are constantly reviewing what has been successful over this past year, and we look forward to what the future has in store for us.”

Support the RSO

The Racine Symphony Orchestra is also looking for local businesses to advertise in their upcoming season.

“Business partnerships are an important part of who we are as an organization,” said Keszler. “We want to ensure we are bringing attention to our local businesses who are the backbone of our Racine community.”

For more information about concerts, events or becoming an advertiser, contact the office at info@racinesymphony.org, go to racinesymphony.org or call 262-636-9285.

