Community Newsletter: Root-Pine WIN

MOUNT PLEASANT — Root-Pike Watershed Initiative Network and the Village of Mount Pleasant are in its third year of an ongoing partnership to restore 15 acres of prairie within Smolenski Park, 438 S. Stuart Road.

The goals for the project include the reduction of storm water runoff into neighboring urban areas, mitigation of pollutant loads into the Pike River, an increase in habitat for native pollinators and additional access to native natural lands through a newly created community trail system. As the prairie matures, this project will aid in educating the local community regarding water quality, native pollinators, invasive species and public-private partnerships.

Funds secured

Restoring areas in and around Smolenski Park are recommended as high priority green infrastructure in the EPA/DNR-approved Nine Key Element Pike River Watershed Restoration Plan. Securing more than $68,000 in grants to aid in this project, Root-Pike WIN secured the entirety of funds needed to complete the restoration work through grants provided by the Fund for Lake Michigan and U.S. Fish and Wildlife. This, along with site preparation, seeding and continual maintenance implemented by Tallgrass Restoration, are cohesively working together to turn the previously low diversity, fallow farmland back to a highly diverse native prairie.