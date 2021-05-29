Community Newsletter: Root-Pine WIN

MOUNT PLEASANT — Root-Pike Watershed Initiative Network and the Village of Mount Pleasant are in its third year of an ongoing partnership to restore 15 acres of prairie within Smolenski Park, 438 S. Stuart Road.
The goals for the project include the reduction of storm water runoff into neighboring urban areas, mitigation of pollutant loads into the Pike River, an increase in habitat for native pollinators and additional access to native natural lands through a newly created community trail system. As the prairie matures, this project will aid in educating the local community regarding water quality, native pollinators, invasive species and public-private partnerships.
Funds secured
Restoring areas in and around Smolenski Park are recommended as high priority green infrastructure in the EPA/DNR-approved Nine Key Element Pike River Watershed Restoration Plan. Securing more than $68,000 in grants to aid in this project, Root-Pike WIN secured the entirety of funds needed to complete the restoration work through grants provided by the Fund for Lake Michigan and U.S. Fish and Wildlife. This, along with site preparation, seeding and continual maintenance implemented by Tallgrass Restoration, are cohesively working together to turn the previously low diversity, fallow farmland back to a highly diverse native prairie.
The Smolenski Park Prairie has undergone substantial restoration including site preparation, seeding of more than 35 native plant varieties, herbicide treatments to remove invasives, and ongoing maintenance and status reporting. A prescribed burn is planned to reduce repopulation of invasives, and a new trail system will be added to increase public access to this newly restored prairie. Additionally, the agreement includes five years of continual maintenance to effectively establish habitat self-sufficiency by 2024.
Rehabilitating this portion of the park creates crucial habitat and food sources for prairie nesting birds, butterflies, bees and other pollinators. The new prairie will also absorb more nutrients that negatively impact nearby waterways and reduce village maintenance.
“This prairie restoration represents the village’s ongoing commitment to water quality, flood mitigation, habitat improvements and passive recreation,” said Dave Giordano, Root-Pike WIN’s executive director. “Mount Pleasant continues to be a leader in the restoration of our impaired watersheds.”
Amenities
Smolenski Park is a 72-acre community park that provides a rentable pavilion, playground equipment, various recreational amenities, bathrooms and parking on site. It also offers hiking trails that include a large pond, woodlands and wetlands.
At the market
Root-Pike WIN will be at the Kenosha Harbor Market this summer. Local craftsman, and Root-Pike WIN board member Roger Chernik will be on site creating a one-of-a-kind, wooden canoe with help from passing market goers.
The Root-Pike WIN team will also be there providing membership information as well as tips for best practices to promote a healthy water system. As a bonus, individuals who become a new member of Root-Pike WIN, or make a $25 or more donation, any time during the month of June will be automatically entered to win an originally handcrafted, wooden kayak made by Chernik himself. To visit the RPW team, stop by the Kenosha Harbor Market anytime between 9 a.m. and 2 p.m. on Saturdays, June 5, 19 or 26.
Interested participants can also visit rootpikewin.org/join to sign up or donate virtually for a chance to win.
About Root-Pike WIN
Root-Pike Watershed Initiative Network Inc. is a non-profit organization that restores, protects and sustains the Root-Pike basin by building partnerships, finding funding and managing projects to improve some of the most impaired Lake Michigan tributaries in the state of Wisconsin.
To donate funding to projects and programs such as this, go to rootpikewin.org.