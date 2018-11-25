“The falling leaves drift past my window. The falling leaves of red and gold.”
Yes, it is that time of year again. There is a chill in the air welcomed by many and lamented by others. Under our feet are maple, birch, oak, poplar and hickory leaves. Even the tamaracks have shed their needles revealing tiny, perfect cones.
Before lawns and pavement dominated the landscape, leaves could waft to the ground and begin the natural and essential process of decomposition. The leaf blanket sheltered overwintering beneficial insects and eventually returned to the soil as the elements, time and decomposers transformed them into a rich, humous layer. But things are different now and the way our landscapes are managed often preclude allowing leaves to stay where they lay.
Fallen leaves are gathered up and put in plastic bags as if they were trash. Or, they are raked into the streets during an appointed time and collected by various municipalities. They are burned in barrels or piles creating a thick, acrid smoke due to the leaves’ moisture content. A goodly amount washes directly into the storm water sewer system and then right into our waterways. Excess leaf deposition into ponds, lakes and streams cause a number of undesirable things. Tannin release turns the water brown like strong tea. Phosphorous contributes to algae growth. Oak leaves will acidify the water as they decompose. Piles of leaves often obstruct the storm drains and must be cleared away to allow for proper drainage. Regardless, the waters become polluted with excess plant matter, our soil is deprived of necessary nutrients and a natural process is interrupted.
The thing to remember is that it is not the leaves that are a problem. Rather, it is the way we have come to misunderstand their value and role in the landscape. So, what is a homeowner to do? How can a person be sensitive to societal norms and at the same time practice good stewardship? Here are a few ideas:
- Compost — use the fallen leaves for compost if your community allows it. Once they have become mature compost, spread it liberally in your food garden, your flower garden, or your lawn. You’ll be building healthy soil when you do. There are countless resources about how to compost properly and the choices in compost bins are myriad.
- Mulch — use your leaves to mulch your garden beds. When you think about it, that is what happens in a healthy woodland. Native woodland plants thrive in good part because of the yearly leaf breakdown.
- Mow and mulch — mulch the leaves with your lawnmower and allow the minced leaves to return to the soil from whence they came.
- Leave them be — some of us are lucky enough to be able to leave them on the ground to break down naturally. Fallen leaves provide cover for overwintering insects and other living things trying to survive in the cold. They become a mulch layer that breaks down at varying rates, nourishing the soil.
Making a fairly simple change in how we address fallen leaves in our communities can result in a far-reaching, positive impact. We can be both good stewards of the land and good neighbors who help to restore natural processes, enhance the quality of our soils and at the same time, protect our lakes, rivers and streams.
For more information, visit www.rootpikewin.org.
