Wetlands: Who needs them?
This time a year, very few people are thinking about wetlands. Yet, they are there, waiting for spring when they erupt with an astounding diversity of life, ideal for the development of conditions that form the base of the food web for myriad native species of all kinds. It’s showy and exciting. But there are essential functions that wetlands perform that are subtler and equally as important — if not more so.
Wetlands are one of our most misunderstood and abused habitats, resulting in their rapid disappearance. So, what do they do exactly? How do wetlands benefit life within the Root-Pike watershed?
Wisconsin was home to more than 10 million acres of wetland habitats. What remains is approximately 5.3 million acres, primarily in the northern third of the state. Wisconsin’s southern counties have fared far worse where wetland loss is estimated at 75 percent (according to the U.S. EPA). Increasing pressure from development combined with landscaping practices that are unsustainable makes wetland loss an increasingly urgent problem. In the Pike River watershed alone, 90 percent of the wetlands are altered or gone (Pike River Plan, 2013).
Wetlands are a combined storage and filtration system, storing 300,000 gallons of water per acre, slowly releasing it into the watershed (according to Purdue University). This is flood control at its finest. What happens to water as wetlands disappear? It becomes storm water run-off returning unfiltered and unchecked directly into lakes, streams and rivers that are themselves altered. Flooding, erosion, sedimentation and contamination have all accelerated due in great part to wetland degradation.
In addition to the remarkable number of native plant and animal species that depend on wetlands, on a global level, they are key players in natural cycles, like the water, nitrogen and sulfur cycles. Wetlands store carbon in their soil and plant communities, rather than releasing it into the air. Thus, wetlands help to stabilize climate processes (according to The Wetlands Initiative). Sediment, excess nutrients and some pollutants are trapped by wetlands, preventing them from entering our waterways. Native wetland plants that are particularly good at contaminant uptake — that’s phytoremediation — include bulrushes, sedges and Blue-flag iris (according to ISEIS, 2010).
Healthy wetlands provide tangible quality of life benefits right alongside all the other essential functions they perform. They are perfect for bird-watching, photography and native plant enthusiasts. Wetland trail systems beckon to joggers, hikers and cyclists. Their beauty and diversity make them an oasis in an increasingly urban environment. In other words, restored wetlands build community. Take for example, the restoration of the North Branch of the Pike River in Mount Pleasant. Flood control was a primary objective of this project, and while that has been mostly accomplished, water quality, habitat diversity and land values have also prospered.
Wetland restoration is not a simple task. It requires time, money, equipment and expertise. That said, every one of us can help in a variety of ways. If you have wetlands on your land, reach out to groups like Root-Pike WIN or the Department of Natural Resources to learn more about restoring or improving their functionality. Become a volunteer to help with invasive species removal or water quality monitoring in dedicated natural areas. Even if you don’t have delineated wetlands, you can protect adjacent wetlands by reducing your fertilizer use, using less salt on paved surfaces and planting native rain gardens that function like “mini-wetlands.”
Back to the original question — who needs wetlands? Turns out we all do.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.