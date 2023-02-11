The Root-Pike Watershed Initiative Network and its affiliates through the Wisconsin Salt Wise Partnership started off 2023 by highlighting the threats that road salt poses to our rivers, lakes and drinking water through Salt Awareness Week.

Viewers from all over the state tuned in Jan. 23-27 to learn about the environmental toll of winter deicers, how salts in drinking water affect human health, actions the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources is taking to address this issue, and provide information for individuals on winter maintenance techniques that reduce homeowner costs, protect local habitats and water quality and maintain public safety.

Winter salt and deicers are common water pollutants. Once extracted from its original pockets within the earth and connected with water, chlorides persist indefinitely, with one teaspoon of road salt permanently polluting five gallons of freshwater. Southeastern Wisconsin resides near Lake Michigan, one of the largest bodies of freshwater in the world. Residents can learn more on how they can protect this rare and critical freshwater resource by viewing the webinar recordings on the WI Salt Wise YouTube channel.

Restoration update

In 2018, Root-Pike WIN and the Village of Mount Pleasant began transforming the Smolenski Park prairie from fallow farmland to native prairie. With generous contributions from the Fund for Lake Michigan, the Racine Community Foundation and the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, this part of Smolenski Park now re-hosts the native species and ecosystem functions that went hidden for more than a century.

In 2022, work began on designing and constructing a place of rest and conversation — the “council circle.” As part of different cultures from Native Americans to the Vikings, this circle acts as a resting spot and promotes eye-to-eye conversation with no one person leading the dialogue. Installation of the Council Circle was completed in December 2022 and beckons locals to gather and enjoy time in this rare, natural space where people (and native species) want to be.

Volunteer opportunity

Root-Pike WIN is currently planning its 2023 volunteer stewardship days and invites the local community to help improve local water quality. The first will be held from noon to 4 p.m. Monday, March 13, at Root-Pike WIN Headquarters, 4116 12th St., Kenosha. Attendees will be shown how to identify and combat invasive plant species. No experience is necessary and supplies are provided. Attendees must be 18 years old or older to attend. To register, email laura@rootpikewin.org.

Volunteer opportunities arise throughout the year and include field events removing invasive plant species, planting natives and performing trash cleanups. Additional opportunities include assistance with research, social content creation, event aid and fundraising. People can share their interests and receive a personal reach-out when matching opportunities arise by filling out the Root-Pike WIN Volunteer Interest Form.

Root-Pike Watershed Initiative Network is a nonprofit with a mission to restore, protect and sustain the watersheds of the Root-Pike basin. Learn more and get involved at rootpikewin.org.