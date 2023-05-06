Freshwater resources are vital to life, yet only 3% of the world’s available water is fresh.

The public is invited to join Root-Pike Watershed Initiative Network this spring and summer to help protect local, valuable freshwater resources through volunteer days of stewardship.

Whether a student in need of volunteer hours, a parent looking to install love and care for the environment in little ones, or an individual looking to learn and make a difference, everyone is invited.

Upcoming events

Bio Blitz, noon to 3 p.m. Saturday, May 20, UW-Parkside cross-country course, 900 Wood Road, Somers. The goal is to note as many species as can be identified within a 12-hour period. Any known plants and animals/birds can help track. This is a unique way to discover and learn to identify new species while aiding students and Root-Pike WIN with data for future classes, restoration planning and grant opportunities. Register at tinyurl.com/rpwbioblitz

Wind Point Beach Cleanup, 11 a.m. to noon Saturday, May 27. Hosted by Wind Point Living, this cleanup on the beach will be followed by free pizza and a Watershed model demonstration. Please meet at the Shoop Park clubhouse. No registration is required.

Stewardship series

This year marks the beginning of Root-Pike WIN’s first Stewardship Day Events Series. This year’s events are:

Root-Pike WIN Invasive Removal Day for Families, 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, June 10. Invasive plants negatively affect local habitats. With few checks and balances, they run wild and overtake valuable land needed for native plants that support native pollinators. Participants will learn how to identify and remove Wisconsin invaders. Plans include the identification and removal of dame’s rocket, garlic mustard and buckthorn. This event is offered to individuals and families of all ages to work together on stewardship. No herbicide will be used. Participants under 18 must be accompanied by an adult. The location is to be determined and is planned to be held in Salem Lakes. Register at tinyurl.com/rpwinfamilyinvasiveremoval1

Root-Pike WIN Trash Cleanup Day, 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, Aug. 19. Trash cleanup event to remove this common pollutant before it has a chance to enter local waterbodies. Participants can enjoy a friendly game of Trash Bingo to win a treat. This event is offered to individuals and families of all ages to work together on stewardship. Participants under 18 must be accompanied by an adult. The location is to be determined and is planned to be held in the Town of Norway. Register at tinyurl.com/rpwtrashcleanup1

Root-Pike WIN Invasive Removal Day for ages 18 and older, 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, Sept. 30. Plans include the identification and removal of dame’s rocket, crown vetch, teasel, buckthorn and burdock. Herbicide is used. Participants must be 18 and older to participate. The location is to be determined and is planned to be held in Sturtevant. Register at

About Root-Pike WIN

Root-Pike Watershed Initiative Network is a nonprofit with a mission to restore, protect and sustain the watersheds of the Root-Pike basin through restoration projects that affect water quality and storm water education and outreach provided to community members and change makers. Learn more and get involved at rootpikewin.org.