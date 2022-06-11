Community Newsletter: Root-Pike Watershed Initiative Network

RACINE — Freshwater is vital to all life on earth. Just east of Racine resides one of the largest bodies of freshwater in the world, Lake Michigan. This magnificent lake brings locals their drinking water and offers a variety of recreational activities including fishing, swimming and boating. Being adjacent to this lake is good news for the local community, however, it also comes with the major responsibility to preserve and protect this iconic and imperative freshwater source.

The water cycle is just that, a cycle. All water is connected, and what happens to the land, happens to the water. What falls from the sky will land on the ground, washing away debris as it heads to the nearest sewer drain, body of water such as a creek, river, pond or lake, or back underground with the help of long-rooted native plants (turf just doesn’t cut it). Through this cycle, a variety of pollutants are washed away with the moving water. This is where individuals and communities can do their part to preserve and protect this critical source of freshwater.

The Root-Pike Watershed Initiative Network offers the following that list includes the most common water pollutants from individual actions, along with simple tips to help protect water quality. These tips have been proven effective in minimizing illicit discharge and toxic chemicals from entering local waterways.

Pollutant: Runoff contaminated from rooftops, streets and sidewalks — Stormwater falls onto rooftops and other impervious surfaces such as streets, sidewalks and turfgrass, which are all poor at infiltrating water. As it washes over these surfaces, it takes pollutants with it including pet waste, cigarette butts, car oil, grass clippings, trash, fertilizers, pesticides and salt from snowmelt. All of these are dangerously toxic to water quality. Here’s how people can help:

Catch runoff before it has a chance to capture pollutants on streets and sidewalks with a rain barrel.

Minimize fertilizer use and use appropriately. Always read labels and refrain from use before rain.

Convert an area of turf to native plants. Native plants have the longest and strongest root systems that infiltrate more water, remove pollutants and amend the soil. Their evolutionary history in Wisconsin makes them more resilient to the local climate and has allowed for the forming of symbiotic relationships with native pollinators to naturally offer the best quality nectar and pollen, at the right times, in the highest abundance.

Don’t over salt in the winter. One salt crystal every 3 inches (one 12-ounce cup per 10 sidewalk squares) is all that is needed to eliminate ice.

Pollutant: Pet waste — As pet waste degrades, it releases bacteria including harmful E. coli. Stormwater runoff carries feces and bacteria to the nearest body of water which can cause contamination that makes humans and animals sick. People can help by picking up pet waste from public and personal property. It should be flushed or thrown away. Landfills are lined to help protect against these issues.

Pollutant: Yard clippings — Grass clippings and raked leaves in the fall contribute excessive amounts of nitrogen and phosphorus to the waterways. In a natural setting before human lawns and lawn care were prevalent, grass clippings were rare and leaves would biodegrade on the forest floor, offering nutrients to the soil. However, never in history has there been more mowing and raking occurring, nor has there been as many impervious surfaces to act as a slide for clippings and leaves to flow down the sewer drain and into the nearest body of water. As the overabundance of grass clippings and leaves break down, it feeds algae, causing toxic blooms that are dangerous to human and animal health, and negatively impact economic services and aquatic recreation.

People can help by always mowing away from the street and storm drains. Sweep clippings off driveways, roads and sidewalks and leave them on the lawn to act as a natural fertilizer.

Clean Waters Paddle

The public is welcome to join Root-Pike WIN, the Root River Environmental Educational Community Center and SEWRPC to learn more at an upcoming, family-friendly paddling event for ages 9 to adult. A clean waters paddle will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, July 13 (rain date July 27), at the Root River REC, 1301 S. Sixth St. Attendees will discover the local Root River, the various types of pollution that threaten it and what can be done to help. They can then spend time paddling boats on the water for a river trash cleanup and a scavenger hunt-style water game. To register, go to https://tinyurl.com/cleanwaterspaddle2022.

