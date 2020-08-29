Community Newsletter: RLAMPS

Based on his discoveries, Timm wrote his novel under his pen name of M. Paul Hollander. He said all the people in the novel are based on real passengers, including the main character of a 10-year-old girl, but the dialogue and perspectives of the characters come from his imagination.

Civil War links

The wreck of the Lady Elgin is entwined with Civil War history, Timm explained. Its last journey began Sept. 6, 1860, when the steamer departed Milwaukee bound for Chicago. On board were nearly 400 members of Milwaukee’s Irish Union Guard militia and their families, most of whom lived in Milwaukee’s Third Ward neighborhood. The passengers were headed to Chicago to attend a political rally and hear a speech by Stephen Douglas, who was running against Abraham Lincoln.

At that time Milwaukee’s Irish Union Guard was in conflict with Wisconsin’s governor, Timm explained. Gov. Alexander Randall was an abolitionist who was advocating for Wisconsin to secede from the United States. Milwaukee’s Irish Union Guard, however, disagreed with the governor’s position, and the excursion was a fundraiser to purchase new guns for the militia.