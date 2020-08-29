Community Newsletter: RLAMPS

RACINE — On the 160th anniversary of the loss of the steamer Lady Elgin — the deadliest open water shipwreck on the Great Lakes, with the loss of 302 lives — hear the fascinating story behind the shipwreck.
Author Paul Timm will discuss his historical novel, “Lost Lady: The Lady Elgin Tragedy,” at the Sept. 8 Racine Lighthouse and Maritime Preservation Society (RLAMPS) Education Night. It will be held at 6:30 p.m. at Dewey’s Restaurant and Sports Bar, 600 Main St.
The Lady Elgin was a side-wheeled steamer with paddle wheels on each side of the ship, and it was renowned as the jewel of the ships traversing the Great Lakes in the mid-19th century.
“It was a luxury ship with 60 staterooms, smoking rooms, and all kinds of ornate decorations,” Timm said. “It was also used to deliver mail, and on this trip, it had 40 head of cattle on board.”
Timm, who teaches middle school science and social studies in Random Lake, became intrigued by the Lady Elgin wreck after learning that three distant relatives were on board the doomed ship.
“As a teacher, I always thought it would be cool to find someone who was involved in a historical event in your family,” Timm said.
Determined to learn more, he researched the wreck by tracking down information online, visiting historical societies and reading books about the Lady Elgin.
Based on his discoveries, Timm wrote his novel under his pen name of M. Paul Hollander. He said all the people in the novel are based on real passengers, including the main character of a 10-year-old girl, but the dialogue and perspectives of the characters come from his imagination.
Civil War links
The wreck of the Lady Elgin is entwined with Civil War history, Timm explained. Its last journey began Sept. 6, 1860, when the steamer departed Milwaukee bound for Chicago. On board were nearly 400 members of Milwaukee’s Irish Union Guard militia and their families, most of whom lived in Milwaukee’s Third Ward neighborhood. The passengers were headed to Chicago to attend a political rally and hear a speech by Stephen Douglas, who was running against Abraham Lincoln.
At that time Milwaukee’s Irish Union Guard was in conflict with Wisconsin’s governor, Timm explained. Gov. Alexander Randall was an abolitionist who was advocating for Wisconsin to secede from the United States. Milwaukee’s Irish Union Guard, however, disagreed with the governor’s position, and the excursion was a fundraiser to purchase new guns for the militia.
A storm was brewing on Lake Michigan when the Lady Elgin departed Chicago about 11 p.m. on Sept. 7. The steamer chugged north in gale force winds and high waves. At 2:30 a.m., about 5 miles offshore from Winnetka, the small schooner Augusta slammed into the Lady Elgin, ripping a gaping hole in the bottom of the steamer.
The ship sank within 20 minutes. The ship had only two lifeboats, but many passengers clung to boards and pieces of wreckage. Because the accident occurred in early fall, the water was warm and many passengers paddled toward shore. However, the shoreline at that point consisted of formidable, rocky bluffs. Most passengers died within sight of the shoreline, crushed against the rocks or pulled into the undertow as they struggled to climb up the bluffs.
“Maybe 200 passengers died within a mile of the shore,” Timm noted. “If the water had pushed them a few miles to the south or north, they would have come ashore on a normal beach.”
In the end, only 96 of the 398 passengers aboard the ship survived.
“It was the worst loss of life in Great Lakes history,” Timm said.
