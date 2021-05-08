Community Newsletter: RLAMPS

RACINE — More than 200 lighthouses of all shapes and sizes grace the Great Lakes, each one with its special charm. Admire their beauty at the May 18 RLAMPS Education Night when photographer Phil Block will present “Lights of the Lakes,” a narrated slide show with music and sound effects featuring photos of over 60 Great Lakes lighthouses, along with historical pictures highlighting the Great Lakes region’s colorful maritime history.
It will be held at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, May 18, at Dewey’s Restaurant and Sports Bar, 600 Main St. In-person attendance is limited to 45 people. The program will also be live streamed on YouTube.
Block, a military veteran and retired technical communications consultant who lives in Port Washington, first became fascinated with lighthouses as a college student at Michigan Technological University. While camping in Minnesota in the early 1980s, he became captivated by the lighthouses along the shore of Lake Superior. Over the past four decades, he has photographed more than 250 lighthouses, in both the Great Lakes region and along the East Coast and in the Chesapeake Bay.
A few years after he began photographing lighthouses, Block created his slideshow after a chance conversation with a University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee Sailing Club member. Block mentioned that he took pictures of lighthouses and was invited to share his photographs at a sailing club event. He put together a one-hour slideshow and gave his first “Lights of the Lakes” presentation on a snowy February night in 1989 at the UW-Milwaukee Alumni House. Since then, he’s shared his slideshow 180 times to audiences young and old at historical societies, museums, libraries, schools, boat clubs and retirement centers throughout Wisconsin.
“I am sensitive to the interests of the audience and where the show is being presented,” Block said. “There is a core script that is the backbone of the presentation, but I try to adapt it to the interests of the audience.”
Mood, perspective important
When taking photos of lighthouse, Block aims to capture a specific mood, beautiful light or an unusual visual perspective. For example, one of his favorite photographs is the one that he took of the Port Washington 1860 Light Station decorated for Halloween.
“They put an orange bulb in the Fresnel lens and a skeleton on the widow’s walk. Stuff like that you don’t see every day,” Block said.
Zooming in on a specific part of a lighthouse also can create a striking photograph.
“I love taking closeups of the Fresnel lenses,” Block said. “They are just gorgeous. Almost all of them have been removed now. They are putting in LED lights that have no romance whatsoever.”
He loves the architecture of Racine’s Wind Point lighthouse, which he has photographed multiple times.
“It is a beautiful, majestic building,” Block said. “There are eight of them of the same design scattered around the Great Lakes and I think it is the most beautiful design of lighthouses built on the Great Lakes.”
How to attend
The cost to attend the presentation is $5. Those watching online can pay by going to rlamps.org and clicking on “donate” at the bottom of the page and paying via PayPal. For reservations, email rsvp@rlamps.org or call 262-639-8135. Provide the number of in-person or online reservations needed, as well as a phone number and email address to be sent the live stream link.