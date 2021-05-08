Community Newsletter: RLAMPS

RACINE — More than 200 lighthouses of all shapes and sizes grace the Great Lakes, each one with its special charm. Admire their beauty at the May 18 RLAMPS Education Night when photographer Phil Block will present “Lights of the Lakes,” a narrated slide show with music and sound effects featuring photos of over 60 Great Lakes lighthouses, along with historical pictures highlighting the Great Lakes region’s colorful maritime history.

It will be held at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, May 18, at Dewey’s Restaurant and Sports Bar, 600 Main St. In-person attendance is limited to 45 people. The program will also be live streamed on YouTube.

Block, a military veteran and retired technical communications consultant who lives in Port Washington, first became fascinated with lighthouses as a college student at Michigan Technological University. While camping in Minnesota in the early 1980s, he became captivated by the lighthouses along the shore of Lake Superior. Over the past four decades, he has photographed more than 250 lighthouses, in both the Great Lakes region and along the East Coast and in the Chesapeake Bay.