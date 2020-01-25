Community Newsletter: RLAMPS to host Education Night

RACINE — Wisconsin is best known for its dairy farming and manufacturing heritage, but hidden in our state’s lakes and rivers are the clues to its lesser known, but equally important, nautical heritage.
At the Racine Lighthouse and Maritime Preservation Society (RLAMPS) upcoming Education Night, Wisconsin Historical Society underwater archeologist Caitlin Zant will describe how she and her colleagues are piecing together the story of our state’s rich maritime history. The event is planned for 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 4, at Dewey’s Restaurant, 600 Main St.
Zant plans to talk about how the Wisconsin Historical Society’s three-person underwater archeology team explores shipwrecks, studies historic waterfronts and docks, and combs through historical records to learn the stories of the ships and sailors that traversed Lake Michigan, Lake Superior, the Mississippi River, and Wisconsin’s inland lakes and rivers.
“We try to learn as much as possible about a wreck — is it intact, what is the ship, when did it sail, and what was its cargo,” said Zant, who has a master’s degree in maritime studies from East Carolina University.
“We dive at the ship, take photos and then draw the ship to scale,” she added.
In addition to studying the wrecks of schooners and steamers, the team also is researching the canoes used by Wisconsin’s indigenous tribes to learn more about how they were built and what they were used for, Zant added.
The Wisconsin Historical Society has a small staff of underwater archeologists, so the team relies on volunteer divers and history buffs to assist with its research. The underwater archeologists also work closely with the Wisconsin Underwater Archeological Association and the Great Lakes Shipwrecks Preservation Society.
Maritime role in growth of the U.S.
Because Wisconsin has a prime location bordering two Great Lakes and the Mississippi River, the state played a key role in the economic and demographic growth of the United States, Zant explained.
You have free articles remaining.
Before railroads were built, merchants relied on shipping as the quickest and most reliable way to move goods throughout the Great Lakes regions. Even after a network of railroads crisscrossed the United States, railroad companies continued to use steamers to ferry tools, equipment and household supplies across the Great Lakes. The goods were then loaded on trains that would carry the merchandise farther west.
“Ships also brought a lot of immigrants who came through the St. Lawrence Seaway and down the Great Lakes,” Zant said. “Wisconsin was a jumping off point for immigrants moving West.”
The Wisconsin shipwreck
In addition to presenting an overview of Wisconsin’s maritime history, Zant will discuss one shipwreck in particular, the sinking of the steamer Wisconsin. The 200-foot ship, carrying passengers, automobiles and other cargo, sunk off the coast of Kenosha on Oct. 29, 1929, during a storm with gale-force winds. All the passengers and most of the crew were rescued, but the captain and eight other crew members died. The bodies of four crew members were recovered and buried in Kenosha at Green Ridge Cemetery. In 2007, the Kenosha County Historical Society found the graves and added headstones.
Many divers visit the wrecks of the hundreds of ships resting on the bottom of the Wisconsin’s lakes in order to explore and study them. Divers are welcome to study and photograph sunken ships, but are not allowed to disturb the wreckage or take artifacts.
“It is considered the property of all the people of Wisconsin,” Zant said.
Zant recommended that anyone who wants to learn about shipwrecks in Wisconsin should visit wisconsinshipwrecks.org. The site has information on shipwrecks that occurred in Wisconsin waters, along with a database of Wisconsin’s lighthouses, maritime museums and historical maritime markers.
Cost, reservations
The cost is $5 to attend RLAMPS Education Night; free for members. Reservations are required by calling 262-639-8135 (messages only) or email jwfrank@wi.rr.com.
RLAMPS will be selling discontinued Wind Point Lighthouse merchandise at discounted prices.