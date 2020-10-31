Community Newsletter: RLAMPS Education Night is Nov. 12

Forty-eight lighthouses dot the shoreline of Wisconsin, and there’s a story behind every tower and light. At the Nov. 12 RLAMPS Education Night, lighthouse researchers Ken and Barb Wardius will share the fascinating histories of lighthouses past and present in the greater Racine area.
The couple will talk about Racine’s beloved Wind Point Lighthouse and the long-gone-but-not-forgotten Racine Reef Lighthouse, as well as other lesser-known lighthouses that once illuminated Racine’s shoreline, including a lighthouse that graced the bluff where the Racine Public Library now stands.
A trip to the Cana Island Lighthouse in Door County launched the Milwaukee-based couple’s career as lighthouse historians.
“We took snapshots and did a photo album that we showed people,” Barb said. “Someone said we should write a book.”
“One thing led to another with the photographs and the research,” Ken said. “There were a number of lighthouse books for Michigan and the Great Lakes, but not one specific to Wisconsin.”
Books exploring Wisconsin lighthouses
Their first book, “Wisconsin Lighthouses: A Photographic and Historical Guide,” was published in 2000. It was thoroughly revised and updated by the Wisconsin Historical Society Press in 2013.
The 224-page book features more than 100 photographs of Wisconsin lighthouses, along with maps and detailed information about each one. They have also penned three books on the Wind Point Lighthouse, Cana Island Lighthouse and North Point Lighthouse in Milwaukee. All three books are available from Arcadia Press. Some of their lighthouse photographs can also be seen on their website, gowisconsinlighthouses.com.
The Wardius’s combine online and in-person research to piece together the stories of Wisconsin lighthouses. They scour the Internet, pore over archived newspapers, visit libraries and local historical societies and interview descendants of lighthouse keepers.
It’s the stories of the lighthouse keepers that fascinate them, they noted. In their RLAMPS presentation, they will share anecdotes about the heroism of several Racine lighthouse keepers.
The romantic era of the lighthouse keepers tending the beacon ended in the mid-20th century as lights became automated. And now, GPS and smartphone are erasing the need for lighthouses altogether.
“The average person with GPS on a smartphone — a lighthouse keeper could never have dreamed of something like that,” Ken said.
Community support
Fortunately, the lighthouses remain as majestic reminders of a bygone era in maritime navigation. Yet their preservation requires an ongoing commitment from the communities in which they are located, the couple said.
Of the state’s 48 lighthouses, less than half are well-maintained, and only 15 are open to the public for tours.
“Southeastern Wisconsin is lucky to have a number of lighthouses in fairly good shape because of friends’ groups and municipalities,” said Barb. “It’s expensive to keep a lighthouse in good shape.”
Added Ken, “Racine is blessed with a really rich maritime history, and we’ll try to connect all of that with people and keepers.”
Education Night
RLAMPS Education Night takes place at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 12, at Dewey’s Restaurant and Sports Bar, 600 Main St., or via live streaming. Email rsvp@rlamps.org for the streaming link. In-person attendance is limited to 35 people. Face coverings and social distancing are required. Reservations are required by going to RSVP@rlamps.org or call 262-639-8135. The cost to attend is $5 payable at the door or via PayPal through the website.
