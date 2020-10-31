Community Newsletter: RLAMPS Education Night is Nov. 12

The 224-page book features more than 100 photographs of Wisconsin lighthouses, along with maps and detailed information about each one. They have also penned three books on the Wind Point Lighthouse, Cana Island Lighthouse and North Point Lighthouse in Milwaukee. All three books are available from Arcadia Press. Some of their lighthouse photographs can also be seen on their website, gowisconsinlighthouses.com.

The Wardius’s combine online and in-person research to piece together the stories of Wisconsin lighthouses. They scour the Internet, pore over archived newspapers, visit libraries and local historical societies and interview descendants of lighthouse keepers.

It’s the stories of the lighthouse keepers that fascinate them, they noted. In their RLAMPS presentation, they will share anecdotes about the heroism of several Racine lighthouse keepers.

The romantic era of the lighthouse keepers tending the beacon ended in the mid-20th century as lights became automated. And now, GPS and smartphone are erasing the need for lighthouses altogether.

“The average person with GPS on a smartphone — a lighthouse keeper could never have dreamed of something like that,” Ken said.

Community support