RACINE — What do a cuckoo clock, mercury, gun powder and a pipe organ have to do with lighthouses?

Find out the answer to that intriguing question and much more about lighthouses at the Racine Lighthouse and Maritime Preservation Society (RLAMPS) Education Night at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, March 21, at Dewey’s Restaurant and Sports Bar, 600 Main St. (and live stream on YouTube).

Ron Luttrell, maritime historian at the Southport Light Station Museum in Kenosha, will discuss the Southport Lighthouse and other lighthouses in the area, including the Wind Point Lighthouse in Wind Point and the Grosse Point Lighthouse in Evanston.

Luttrell has been interested in lighthouses since he was a child. He started by building ship models, and eventually built a lighthouse model, which sparked his lifelong fascination with the romantic navigational structures.

“My grandfather put a light bulb in it, and I could watch it for hours,” Luttrell said.

In 2009, Luttrell was hired by the Southport Light Station Museum, a job that he calls a dream come true.

He maintains the lighthouse and adjacent lighthouse keeper’s house, manages the museum and conducts tours.

Built in 1866

The Southport Lighthouse, located on Simmons Island in Downtown Kenosha, is the third lighthouse tower built on that location, Luttrell said.

The first was constructed in 1848 and the second in 1858, but both had to be torn down due to structural unsoundness caused by the sandy soil.

The current structure was built in 1866 on a firmer foundation.

“This time the city decided to bring granite rock to stabilize the ground before building the third tower,” Luttrell said.

The Southport Lighthouse is built of cream city brick and is 55 feet high, with 72 steps leading to the light tower.

The Wind Point Lighthouse is constructed of cream city brick as well, Luttrell said, but it’s painted white because lighthouses were painted in various colors so sailors could use the distinctive look of each lighthouse to determine their location.

The Southport Lighthouse served as a navigational aide until 1906, when the North Pier lighthouse was built as a replacement.

The lantern room was torn down and replaced by two 25-foot masts to hang weather flags and lights.

Saved from demolition

In 1966, the masts were removed and the Southport Lighthouse was boarded up and began to deteriorate.

The lighthouse was almost torn down in the 1980s but thanks to the Kenosha County Historical Society and a dedicated group of lighthouse enthusiasts, the structure was saved, restored and turned into a museum and event venue.

In 1994, a replica of the lantern room was added to the top of the tower.

Luttrell said he enjoys giving tours and presentations because people are curious about lighthouses. He can explain how they work and share his knowledge about the 387 lighthouses that dot the Great Lakes.

“I like to educate people on how lighthouse work and why they are still used today,” Luttrell said.

If you go

The cost to attend Education Night is $5. Those watching online can pay by going to rlamps.org, clicking on “donate” at the bottom of the page and paying via PayPal.

To register, email rsvp@rlamps.org or call 262-639-8135.

People should provide the number of in-person or online reservations needed, as well as a phone number and email address to be sent the live stream link.