Community Newsletter: RADD

RACINE — The Cerebral Palsy Agency of Racine strives to be a trusted partner for youth, transitioning teens and adults with developmental disabilities in Racine County through RADD (Recreational Activities for the Developmentally Disabled).

The primary goal of this organization is to create an environment for those with developmental disabilities to, within their limits, experience life the same way their counterparts without disabilities may. Through diligently prepared programming and the care of qualified staff, participants are given healthy and safe opportunities for social, physical, emotional and cognitive development.

It is the agency's hope that by participating in its programming, the well-being of those with developmental disabilities will be cultivated for the betterment of themselves, their family and the community.

Services offered include respite care, Summer Day Camp, Dance Club, bowling, bingo and more. However, the organization is not currently offering programs due to the COVID-19 pandemic. It's hoping to continue programs in August and in the fall.

Weekly updates on events and programs can be found on the agency website, radd-cpa.org, and on its Facebook page.

Until normal activities resume, staff are working diligently to provide those families in need with food baskets and supplies.

