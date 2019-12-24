Community Newsletter: Racine Unified School District

The IB Programme aims to develop internationally minded people who will help create a more peaceful world and features a high-quality, rigorous curriculum. It is offered at Jefferson Lighthouse and West Ridge elementary schools. Students can then continue the IB Programme at Starbuck Middle School and Case High School.

STEAM

Red Apple Elementary focuses on STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Allied Arts and Math) and using technology to engage and excite students about learning.

Fine Arts

At Gilmore Fine Arts, students learn solid academic skills. They also develop an understanding of the role of the arts in society, history and culture.

Walden Middle and High School

Walden students demonstrate high levels of responsibility, self-direction and cooperation. In 2017, Walden was named one of the best high schools in the nation by U.S. News & World Report.

The REAL School

A small, tight-knit learning environment, The REAL School cultivates an environment that excites young. A partnership with Gateway Technical College offers the opportunity for students to receive up to 27 college credits in engineering.

RUSD School Choice window is open every year from Dec. 1-Jan. 15.

