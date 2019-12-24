Community Newsletter: Racine Unified School District

RACINE — Racine Unified School District offers families the opportunity to choose their school.
My School. My Choice. offers students the opportunity to apply for enrollment at a school other than their boundary area school. Families can apply online at rusd.org until Jan. 15 to enter the lottery for the 2020-21 school year.
Choice school or boundary school? Check out some of RUSD’s choices below.
P-COC
P-COC is a half-day program for 3-year-old students. It offers a unique opportunity for families to work with their child in the classroom once per week.
4K
Families can choose from schools and sites across the district for full- or half-day 4K classes (4-year-old kindergarten). 4K assists children in developing language skills, listening skills, muscle coordination and social skills so they are ready for kindergarten.
Montessori
The Montessori method develops concentration, discovery, motivation and self-discipline through self-directed activities. Students learn in an atmosphere that encourages responsibility and independence.
International Baccalaureate (IB)
The IB Programme aims to develop internationally minded people who will help create a more peaceful world and features a high-quality, rigorous curriculum. It is offered at Jefferson Lighthouse and West Ridge elementary schools. Students can then continue the IB Programme at Starbuck Middle School and Case High School.
STEAM
Red Apple Elementary focuses on STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Allied Arts and Math) and using technology to engage and excite students about learning.
Fine Arts
At Gilmore Fine Arts, students learn solid academic skills. They also develop an understanding of the role of the arts in society, history and culture.
Walden Middle and High School
Walden students demonstrate high levels of responsibility, self-direction and cooperation. In 2017, Walden was named one of the best high schools in the nation by U.S. News & World Report.
The REAL School
A small, tight-knit learning environment, The REAL School cultivates an environment that excites young. A partnership with Gateway Technical College offers the opportunity for students to receive up to 27 college credits in engineering.
RUSD School Choice window is open every year from Dec. 1-Jan. 15.