Community Newsletter: Racine Unified School District is full STEAM ahead

Candi Kopecky’s advanced instrumental music class had no idea that monofilament would fare the best. Surely crochet thread or knitting yarn would be better. But, after a class experiment that sought to find a suitable replacement for a violin bow, it was monofilament, better known as fishing line, for the win.
“The students were fully engaged throughout the process including speculations of anticipated outcomes, manufacturing the three different types of experimental bows, making the audio-visual recording for evaluation and writing up the results,” Kopecky said.
Red Apple Elementary School is Racine Unified School District’s STEAM school. STEAM engages students around the subjects of science, technology, engineering, art and math. It strives to empower students and teachers to dive head first into education and utilizes project-based learning where all students can participate.
“There’s a huge emphasis on inquiry — asking why or how,” Red Apple Elementary School Principal Kevin McCormick said. “Students have to do, they have to learn beyond the surface and ask questions not just sit and learn. These are the types of skills our students need to be successful in the future.”
Red Apple has always focused on inquiry-based learning. It was eight years ago, though, they started their journey with STEAM. Since then, the school has seen impressive results, most recently receiving national recognition for making strides towards closing achievement gaps.
In February, the Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction nominated Red Apple Elementary School for the National Blue Ribbon Schools Program, which recognizes top-performing schools based on academic performance and achievement. Only eight schools in the state were nominated.
“We are a family here at Red Apple,” McCormick said. “We firmly believe that strong relationships between students and staff are the cornerstone for success. We set high expectations and all of our decisions are student-centered.”
While their growth is impressive, their school building is not.
“Red Apple was built in 1874,” McCormick said. “We do the best with what we have but we’re limited in many ways. Our building is certainly not conducive to the type of learning our students deserve.”
Red Apple is not alone. Many of RUSD schools were built before the Internet. Before SMART Boards, cell phones or iPads. And incorporating the latest technology into very old buildings is a monumental task.
At Janes Elementary School, built in 1857, students are kicked off the WiFi every day at 2 p.m.
“An old piece of building equipment turns on every day at 2 p.m.” Chief Information Office Tim Peltz explained. “And when that happens, it kicks our students off the network and disrupts their learning.”
RUSD students need and deserve better learning environments that support excellent instruction and lead to improved student achievement.
That’s why, on April 7, the Racine Unified School District is asking the community to consider a referendum that would fund $598 million of work including construction of new schools, modernization and major renovations, safety and security enhancements and upgraded technology as part of the District’s long-range facilities master plan. The work will be funded over 30 years, while keeping the tax rate flat.
This long-range plan uses a three-pronged approach for improving student achievement:
- Strong academics
- Resources aligned to our vision
- Excellent learning environments
If approved, the referendum will support improved student achievement by allowing RUSD to:
- Invest in STEAM spaces and curriculum across the district to improve math and science achievement. This includes a new Red Apple STEAM elementary school in the City of Racine.
- Enhance and expand Academies of Racine to ensure all students graduate college or career ready.
- Provide the 21st century technology our students need to be successful.
- Create new and smaller middle schools.
- Expand Starbuck to create a K-8 International Baccalaureate campus.
- Create flexible classroom spaces to provide students hands-on, project-based learning opportunities.
Every school and every student would be impacted by this referendum.
“This plan is transformational for student learning,” said Eric Gallien, RUSD superintendent. “It is based on data, thorough research and community input. And it protects our taxpayers into the future. It will move our schools and our community forward.”
So, as future classes roll up their sleeves to create the next alternative violin bow they will do it in a state-of-the-art classroom that is as smart as they are.
