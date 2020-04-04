Community Newsletter: Racine Unified School District is full STEAM ahead

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Candi Kopecky’s advanced instrumental music class had no idea that monofilament would fare the best. Surely crochet thread or knitting yarn would be better. But, after a class experiment that sought to find a suitable replacement for a violin bow, it was monofilament, better known as fishing line, for the win.

“The students were fully engaged throughout the process including speculations of anticipated outcomes, manufacturing the three different types of experimental bows, making the audio-visual recording for evaluation and writing up the results,” Kopecky said.

Red Apple Elementary School is Racine Unified School District’s STEAM school. STEAM engages students around the subjects of science, technology, engineering, art and math. It strives to empower students and teachers to dive head first into education and utilizes project-based learning where all students can participate.

“There’s a huge emphasis on inquiry — asking why or how,” Red Apple Elementary School Principal Kevin McCormick said. “Students have to do, they have to learn beyond the surface and ask questions not just sit and learn. These are the types of skills our students need to be successful in the future.”