Community Newsletter: Racine Theatre Guild

RACINE — The Racine Theatre Guild, 2519 Northwestern Ave., celebrated the end of its 84th season and looks forward to the plays, musicals and programming for its 85th season.

To celebrate the resilient end to a season like no other, RTG presented awards recognizing members’ years of service to the theater. As a result of not having an 83rd season due to the COVID-19 pandemic, membership awards for 25 years were given to Kathy Berg, Eric Guttenberg, Emily Mueller, Katie Lins, Claudio Lins and Betty White belatedly. Donna Nielsen was recognized for 30 years of service and Mary Jo Maheres and Nancy Moldenhauer were given plaques honoring 40 years.

For the 84th season, members were awarded first through 20th years of service pins. Fran Maccanelli and Jay Warner received plaques for their 30 years each. Greg Berg was given a special recognition for music directing 40 shows. Michael Steinbach also received a special award for his photography services.

The John Maccanelli Volunteer of the Year Award recognizes an individual who demonstrated exceptional dedication and versatility throughout the season. Norgie Metzinger received the honor for helping make the reopening of RTG a success by volunteering and appearing in every production. He serves on the Board of Directors and began the season in the virtual production of “The Laramie Project.” Metzinger worked as sound designer for each show including “Nunsense” and “Guys on Ice,” appeared as Mr. Green in “Clue” and Willie in “Akeelah and the Bee,” and was production stage manager for “A Christmas Story” and “Mamma Mia!”

Two volunteers also received Life Member Awards, the highest honor given in recognition for exceptional generosity of time and talent in support of RTG. Suzanne Blaha received the award for her work since first joining RTG in 1984’s “The Royal Hunt for the Sun.” Soon, she was involved in countless productions, assisting with makeup, sound, lights, stage managing, production stage managing and assistant stage managing. She has also shared her talents through play reading, front-of-house positions and bartending. Blaha’s love of theater expanded into her life as she met her husband, Russ, at RTG.

Karen Hamilton also became a Life Member, having first worked behind-the-scenes in 1988 during RTG’s “Summer and Smoke.” Her list of volunteer positions includes stage managing, assistant stage managing, production stage managing, wardrobe, props, makeup, and light and sound tech. Hamilton has served as the secretary of RTG’s Board of Directors, worked in the box office, and organized house managers, earning her the John Maccanelli Volunteer of the Year Award in 2013.

Showtune Shake-Up

The first Signature Spotlight Concert of the RTG’s 85th season, “Showtune Shake-Up,” will bring the unexpected to the stage at 7 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 25.

Shake-up what is known about Broadway showtunes with a miscast cabaret experience audiences would never expect. A grown man singing “Tomorrow” from “Annie?” A powerhouse pair of ladies belting out “Mushnik & Son” from “Little Shop of Horrors?” Performing roles in which singers might not traditionally be cast or putting new twists on well-known classics, anything can happen in this mixed-up, backwards and flip-flopped revue featuring songs from “Hamilton,” “Oklahoma,” “The Wiz,” “Les Misérables,” “Newsies” and more.

Under the direction of Robert Kroes, performers are Maddie Anderlik, Ian Anderson, Bob Benson, Brian Dean, Andrew Dorst, Juliana Gracia-Malacara, Lauren Haumersen, Shawn Holmes, Jamie Love, Ashley Mulder, Willow Newell, Anita Pena, Dana Roders, Frank Russ, Megan Seager, Elisebeth Sparks, Matt Specht, Tabetha Steege and Katy Walker. The concert will be hosted by Suzanne Maki and Shannon Thill, with accompaniment by Rory Bolton.

Tickets cost $18 for adults and $16 for seniors and students. Go to racinetheatre.org; call 262-633-4218, or visit the box office from noon to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday.