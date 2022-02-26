Community Newsletter: Racine Theatre Guild

RACINE — As live events have returned to the Racine Theatre Guild stage, volunteers and audiences alike are coming out to support productions. This spring, RTG’s lineup will continue to grow through its programming.

‘Guys on Ice’

In the middle of a Wisconsin winter, on a frozen lake, there stands a wooden shanty, bursting at the seams with more comedy and music than fish. “Guys on Ice” brings together long-time fishing buddies Marvin and Lloyd during its run through Sunday, Feb. 27. They share their hopes, jokes, and tall tales with a sneak peek into the secret world of the ice fisherman.

Performances take place at 2 and 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 26, and 2 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 27. Tickets are $20 for adults, $18 for seniors 62 and older and $15 for students 21 and younger.

Jean’s Jazz

Live music returns to RTG with two Jean’s Jazz Series concert. Bringing back musicians who did not have the chance to perform in 2020, Ivy Ford will take the stage at 7 p.m. Saturday, March 5, and Eric Jacobson will join the series at 7 p.m. Saturday, April 9.

In 2001, Joe Mooney created the Jean’s Jazz Series in memory of his wife, Jean. Her love of RTG and of jazz music inspired a series that continues to bring together fans and singers and musicians from throughout the region.

Chicago’s Blues Kitten, Ivy Ford, is a powerhouse on stage with an evening full of blues, rhythm and blues, and soul with fresh twists. Then, trumpeter Eric Jacobson will create a one-of-a-kind concert experience, performing Miles Davis’ groundbreaking album, “Kind of Blue.”

Tickets are $18 for adults, $16 for seniors, and $5 for students for each concert.

Auditions

With less than two weeks until its opening before the COVID-19 shutdown, “Akeelah and the Bee” will finally be performed April 22-24.

Akeelah lives and breathes words and has a gift for spelling. This passion is overshadowed by the realities of her life. Despite her mother’s objections, she studies and prepares for the National Spelling Bee with a determined spirit. As the underdog, Akeelah’s spunk and tenacity teach us all a little something about triumphing over any obstacle.

Many of the original members of the 2020 “Akeelah and the Bee” cast are returning for this season’s production, but specific roles remain open for individuals of all experience levels. Auditions will take place at the theater, 2519 Northwestern Ave., at 1 p.m. Sunday, March 6, and 7 p.m. Monday, March 7.

Roles are available for a diverse cast men, women and children ages 12 and above. No appointment is necessary and auditions will consist of a cold reading of the script that can be checked out from the box office. Cast and crew must be vaccinated. Teachers also have the opportunity to bring their classes to outreach performances April 26-27 that include a talk back with the cast and crew.

For show tickets or for more information, call 262-633-4218 or visit racinetheatre.org. Masks are required for audience members. This policy is subject to change.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0