RACINE — The Racine Theatre Guild (RTG) will have more than160 individual performances on its stage at 2519 Northwestern Ave. this season. All of this activity also means lots of preparation is underway for audiences of all ages to enjoy these shows.
The Tony and Pulitzer Prize winning play, “Lost in Yonkers,” kicks off the season Sept. 13-29. The Neil Simon play about two young boys left to live with their grandmother, aunt, and uncle is filled with plenty of humor and heart.
Performances take place at 7:30 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays and 2 p.m. Sundays. Shows will also be held at 2 p.m. Sept. 21 and 28. Tickets are $18 for adults, $16 for seniors 62 and older and $13 for students 21 and younger. Additional performances will be held at 7 p.m. Sept. 22 and 26 for a discounted rate of $14.
Wizard of Oz auditions
Follow the Yellow Brick Road to “The Wizard of Oz” auditions. RTG will hold open auditions for men, women and children ages 10 and older from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sept. 14 and from 6 to 9 p.m. Sept. 15. The musical, based on the 1939 film, offers many roles for individuals of all levels of experience.
Rehearsals begin in October with performances taking place Dec. 13-22. To get involved and schedule an audition, call the box office at 262-633-4218.
Racine Children’s Theatre season
Our elephant mascot, Packy, has been hard at work booking great shows for youth to enjoy. Entering its 87th season, the Racine Children’s Theatre performances are filled with fun music, interactive activities and imaginative storylines.
This season begins with “The Rainbow Fish Musical” Oct. 4-6. Soon to follow are “Disney’s Sleeping Beauty” Nov. 8-10, “The Snow Queen” Jan. 31-Feb. 2 and “Charlotte’s Web” March 13-15.
Season tickets are $18 for all four performances, with flex passes also available for $20. Individual tickets can also be purchased for $6 for the young and young-at-heart alike.
Comedy Tonight season
Even though cold weather is around the corner, our audience is sure to stay warm by tickling their funny bone during the 15th season of Comedy Tonight. Local and national comedians bring their talents to RTG for intimate, hilarious one-night-only performances.
Shows include Dobie Maxwell and Steve DeClark on Oct. 5, local funnyman John McGivern in “More Holiday Tales” Nov. 9, Moody McCarthy on Feb. 1 and finally the improv stylings of ComedySportz March 14.
Season tickets are on sale for $56 for adults, $50 for seniors and $40 for students. Individual tickets will be available Sept. 9 and are $18 for adults, $16 for seniors and $13 for students, except for John McGivern’s performance. Tickets to his one-man show are $23 for adults, $21 for seniors and $18 for students.
RTG’s 82nd season
RTG’s mainstage lineup has something for everyone to enjoy. Season tickets are available through Sept. 29 for a season filled with wonderful music, memorable stories and classic tales.
“The Mousetrap” by Agatha Chrisitie runs Oct. 18-Nov. 3, followed by “The Wizard of Oz” Dec. 13-22. Then, “On Golden Pond” runs Jan. 10-26, with the farce, “A Fox on the Fairway” Feb. 21-March 8 next. “Akeelah and the Bee” runs March 27-April 5, and “Mamma Mia!” closes the season May 8-24.
To purchase tickets or for more information, call 262-633-4218, go to www.racinetheatre.org, or stop by the box office weekdays from noon to 6 p.m. and 90 minutes prior to a performance.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.