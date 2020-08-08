Community Newsletter: Racine Theatre Guild

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Racine's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

At the end of June, the Racine Theatre Guild (RTG) announced that all performances and activities would be postponed through January 2021. While the stage has sat silent for the past few months, virtual opportunities and preparations are underway to ensure RTG can still have a successful 83rd season.

All Racine Theatre Guild mainstage performances and Racine Children’s Theatre, Jean’s Jazz, Comedy Tonight and Signature Spotlight series held at RTG were put on hold until January 2021. With this shift, RTG has had to restructure its performance lineup, but will continue to monitor circumstances and add in additional programming if possible. The revised schedule for our Season 83: Act 2 will include:

“Clue: On Stage,” Jan. 15-31

“Always a Bridesmaid,” Feb. 26-March 14

“Akeelah and the Bee,” April 9-25

Bonus Show — “Mamma Mia!,” May 14-June 6

While RTG hopes to open at full capacity in January, the audience and volunteers will be kept safe with facility changes and enhanced cleaning procedures before and after performances.