Community Newsletter: Racine Theatre Guild

At the end of June, the Racine Theatre Guild (RTG) announced that all performances and activities would be postponed through January 2021. While the stage has sat silent for the past few months, virtual opportunities and preparations are underway to ensure RTG can still have a successful 83rd season.
All Racine Theatre Guild mainstage performances and Racine Children’s Theatre, Jean’s Jazz, Comedy Tonight and Signature Spotlight series held at RTG were put on hold until January 2021. With this shift, RTG has had to restructure its performance lineup, but will continue to monitor circumstances and add in additional programming if possible. The revised schedule for our Season 83: Act 2 will include:
- “Clue: On Stage,” Jan. 15-31
- “Always a Bridesmaid,” Feb. 26-March 14
- “Akeelah and the Bee,” April 9-25
- Bonus Show — “Mamma Mia!,” May 14-June 6
While RTG hopes to open at full capacity in January, the audience and volunteers will be kept safe with facility changes and enhanced cleaning procedures before and after performances.
Season subscriptions are now on sale and start at $40. For audience members with varying schedules and interests, flex passes are also available. They allow patrons the opportunity to pick and choose which shows they would like to see during times and dates that work best for them. Individual tickets will go on sale in October.
Box office hours
The Racine Theatre Guild box office is open to the public for ticketing, exchanges and season subscription assistance. Hours are noon to 4 p.m. Monday through Thursday. Masks are required when entering the building. Thosse experiencing symptoms associated with COVID-19 are asked to visit at a later time.
RTG will be disinfecting high-touch surfaces frequently and have hand sanitizer for use, but visitors are asked to maintain a safe distance of 6 feet with patrons and box office staff.
Virtual summer classes
All of the Racine Children’s Theatre summer classes transitioned online this year with trips down the rabbit hole during “Alice in Wonderland” to deep sea adventures with “The Rainbow Fish.” The class-to-stage summer production also got a virtual twist in “The Show Must Go Online: A Virtual Musical.”
“Brushes with Greatness: The Dental Hygiene Musical,” a hilarious and heartwarming story of drama teachers and their students as they cope with the cancellation of their school musical, will be held at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 13.
Each actor rehearsed scenes, songs and choreography in live, virtual workshops for two weeks. The final show will be produced into a livestreamed performance that people can log into to enjoy with a suggested donation on the Racine Children’s Theatre Facebook page.
There’s no place like homeThe Racine Theatre Guild has also created a “There’s No Place Like Home” page on its website to stay connected and engaged with volunteers and visitors until they reopen. The page features activities for children and adults; instructional materials from Packy (the Racine Children’s Theatre elephant mascot); cast, crew and director interviews; a look at RTG’s history, and more behind-the-scenes content.
The page and other details can be found at racinetheatre.org. For more information, call 262-633-4218 or visit the Theatre Guild at 2519 Northwestern Ave.
