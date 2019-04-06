RACINE — “The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe” continues through April 14 at the Racine Theatre Guild, 2519 Northwestern Ave., but preparations behind-the-scenes began months ago for cast and crew members creating the magic of Narnia.
In the production, an ordinary wardrobe transports four children into the enchanted world of Narnia where they begin an adventure towards their destinies as rulers of the land. C.S. Lewis’ classic book from the “Chronicles of Narnia” series has been magically transformed for the stage.
Kori Hassler, co-chair of hair and makeup and acting in the play, began researching the show in October.
“I have loved the ‘Chronicles of Narnia’ since fifth grade and it was the first full book series I read,” Hassler said. “I had all kinds of inspiration in my head of how I imagined things and then I went to Pinterest and tried to find things similar.”
Photos of animal makeup and hair looks were placed around each dressing room for inspiration.
“The biggest challenge for me has been making sure the heads and faces of each creature are cohesive with the costumes,” Hassler shared.
In the costume shop, costume designer Shelia Simonsen was also conscious about the overall look of the animals.
“The uniqueness of everything is very different from the last show I worked on, ‘A Christmas Carol,’” Simonsen stated. “Most of the characters are not humans, but we want them to look real and cool.”
Numerous volunteers constructed costumes for the 33 cast members, some of whom play multiple characters.
“It has been about two months of costume construction, including hands, feet, and tails,” Simonsen added. “It’s been filled with feather and furs. We started with the simplest base for each costume and have added more details.”
On stage, Kathy Robinson joked about how much time she spends painting each set.
“I call the paint room my baby,” Robinson laughed.
Even in the fantasy world of Narnia, there are many aspects that need a touch of paint, especially with Robinson’s specialty of a woodgrain finish.
“We use a broom to spread the paint out and it gives it a grain,” Robinson explained. “I work on walls and the stage floor, marking out lines and creating illusions. Then, we usually go over it with an additional texture.”
Overseeing all aspects of the 75 crew members’ work, Cynthy McCrory serves as the production stage manager.
“My job is to try and get the right people to do the right job on the right show,” McCrory shared. “The biggest responsibility is helping everyone do their jobs well.”
McCrory began volunteering at the Guild in 1975 and serves as the costume co-chair throughout the season. With so many unknowns going into the production, she is grateful for the way everyone worked together.
“Everything has been very unique and intertwined from hair to makeup and masks and costumes,” McCrory added. “It’s been very collaborative as we are all learning from each other.”
Directed by Christopher Elst and sponsored by SC Johnson, performances of “The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe” are 7 p.m. Friday, 2 and 7 p.m. Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday. Tickets are $18 for adults, $16 for seniors 62 and older and $13 for students 21 and younger. Further savings are offered to groups of 12 or more.
Tickets can be purchased on the website, www.racinetheatre.org, by calling 262-633-4218 or visit the box office weekdays from noon to 6 p.m. and 90 minutes prior to each performance.
