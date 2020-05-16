Community Newsletter: Racine Theatre Guild

As a community theater, RTG performances and activities are driven by volunteers, overseen by a small staff of three full-time and four part-time employees. A typical season has approximately 160 individual performances on stage, with countless hours of preparations and rehearsals off stage as well. In its 82-year history, there has rarely a day where the theater is dark.

The hustle and bustle of daily activities bridges the gap between the theater and our community. For some, RTG is a place to just sit back and enjoy a show. Others join their family and friends for a fun night out. And for many, it has become their home away from home as they have become a part of the larger RTG family.

The absence of that camaraderie is felt throughout RTG. Although the lights of the theater will be dim for now, RTG is working to continue spreading the power of theater and community through the new “There’s No Place Like Home” page on its website, racinetheatre.org.