Community Newsletter: Racine Theatre Guild

On March 18, the Racine Theatre Guild (RTG) officially dimmed its lights for what was hoped to be a brief intermission of classes, rehearsals, activities and performances behind-the-scenes and on stage. The outside street sign was updated later that day with the phrase, “The show must go on… just not right now.”
Following Wisconsin’s stay-at-home orders, RTG announced the postponement of two upcoming mainstage shows and three concerts, a total of 30 individual performances. These included Jean’s Jazz concerts, Donna Woodall Trio and the Ivy Ford Band on March 21and Eric Jacobsen Quintet on April 11, along with the Signature Spotlight concert, “The Golden Age of Broadway” originally scheduled for April 18.
“Akeelah and the Bee” had been in rehearsal for nearly two months with preparations underway to open the next week March 27 and run through April 5. The cast and crew had been ready to perform both weekend, public shows as well as daytime, outreach performances for local students. “Mamma Mia!” had already had its first read through and rehearsal with excitement building for its May 8-24 run.
As the time of the temporary closure lengthened, RTG made the difficult decision to cancel the first performance of the 2020-2021 season, “Bye Bye Birdie.” It had been scheduled to for eight shows from July 11-26. However, the cancellation of the musical allows more flexibility for rescheduling the previously postponed shows.
As a community theater, RTG performances and activities are driven by volunteers, overseen by a small staff of three full-time and four part-time employees. A typical season has approximately 160 individual performances on stage, with countless hours of preparations and rehearsals off stage as well. In its 82-year history, there has rarely a day where the theater is dark.
Connect virtually
The hustle and bustle of daily activities bridges the gap between the theater and our community. For some, RTG is a place to just sit back and enjoy a show. Others join their family and friends for a fun night out. And for many, it has become their home away from home as they have become a part of the larger RTG family.
The absence of that camaraderie is felt throughout RTG. Although the lights of the theater will be dim for now, RTG is working to continue spreading the power of theater and community through the new “There’s No Place Like Home” page on its website, racinetheatre.org.
The webpage will be a space to connect RTG to audience members, supporters and volunteers at home. Featured content will include activities for kids and adults; cast, crew and director interviews for upcoming performances; the history of RTG and behind-the-scenes details; plus updated information on plans to reopen and the rescheduling of shows and concerts.
These decisions and plans are based on current recommendations and will continue to be monitored for more developments. Although RTG is temporarily closed, email, mail, and phone calls will be answered throughout the week. Call 262-633-4218 with any questions or for more information.
Donations welcome
As a nonprofit, more than 65% of the Theatre Guild’s funding comes from ticket sales. Due to the generosity of its donors, a successful season thus far, and the talents of its volunteers, RTG staff has proactively discussed ways to handle its temporary closure. Financial contributions made to RTG during this time will allow the theater to open stronger than ever when it is time to gather and create together again. Donations can be made online, over the phone, or sent directly to Racine Theater Guild, 2519 Northwestern Ave., Racine, WI 53404.
The Racine Theatre Guild’s mission statement has always been to “light up lives at all stages.” The light will shine brightly once again.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!