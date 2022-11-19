Community Newsletter: Racine Theatre Guild

RACINE — The Racine Theatre Guild will be offering a great lineup of events to wrap up the end of 2022.

“Annie, Jr.” will leave audiences grinning from ear to ear at the Racine Children’s Theatre Nov. 19-20.

An orphan named Annie lives a “hard knock life” at an orphanage run by the cruel Miss Hannigan. Annie dreams of being reunited with her parents and escapes the orphanage to try and find them.

In adventure after adventure, Annie foils Miss Hannigan’s evil ways, befriends President Franklin Roosevelt, and finds a family in billionaire Oliver Warbucks and a lovable mutt named Sandy. Memorable songs include “Tomorrow,” “Little Girls,” and “It’s A Hard Knock Life.”

Sponsored by SC Johnson, “Annie, Jr.” is performed by Gilmore Fine Arts. Packy, the friendly elephant mascot, will greet the audience at the performance. Just over an hour in length, performances take place at noon, 2 and 4 p.m. each day. Tickets cost $7 for general seating.

Comedy Tonight

A champion storyteller and natural comic, Don Reed brings his standup to the Comedy Tonight series at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 19.

Reed has performed, written, and directed for film, television and theater. He was the opening act for “The Tonight Show with Jay Leno” for more than 1,000 episodes and the warmup comedian for Snoop Dogg’s game show “The Joker’s Wild.” Winner of the Theatre Bay Area Outstanding Solo Production, Reed is also a San Francisco Bay Area Theatre Critics Circle nominee and NAACP nominee for Best Actor and Best Playwright.

Reed can be seen in “Bartlett” and “Unleashed,” plus his voice can be heard on “Spiderman,” “Johnny Quest,” “Captain Planet,” “The Voice,” “Law & Order,” “SNL” and as the cat on “2 Broke Girls.” A natural comic, Reed uses his whole body in narration and underlines the humor with emotional depth.

Tickets cost $18 for adults, $16 for seniors 62 and older and $13 for students 21 and younger.

Disney musical

A magical musical based on the 1989 Disney film, “The Little Mermaid” swims on stage Dec. 9-18.

Dive under the sea with Ariel, a mermaid, who falls in love with a prince, Eric. She longs to leave the ocean and live on land. Although her father forbids her, she makes a deal with the sea witch Ursula and sells her voice for legs. With the help of her sea creature friends, Ariel fights for Eric and her place. Featuring classics like “Part of Your World” and “Poor Unfortunate Souls,” the musical also has new favorites.

Sponsored by SC Johnson and made possible by the National Endowment for the Arts, “The Little Mermaid” performances take place Fridays at 7 p.m., Saturdays at 2 and 7 p.m. and Sundays at 2 p.m. Tickets are $20 for adults, $18 for seniors and $15 for students. Further savings are offered to groups of 12 or more.

Signature Spotlight

Start the holidays out right with the Signature Spotlight concert, “A Very Merry Guild Christmas” at 7 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 22.

The holidays come to life with songs about soft snow, crackling fires, sparkling trees, yuletide festivities and classic carols. Old songs along with some new favorites will be performed by Signature musicians and performers. Tickets are $18 for adults, and $16 for seniors and students.

Performances are held at the Theatre Guild, 2519 Northwestern Ave. Tickets, and more information can be found online, racinetheatre.org, by calling 262-633-4218 or by visiting the box office from noon to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday.