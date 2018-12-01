Each read through, rehearsal, and production of live theater is different. The actors and crew find new ways to play with characters, props and costumes. Once on stage, the audience helps develop a show’s energy through their laughter, reactions and applause, creating a new mood and experience every time.
This is the true gift of theater — a give and take between the actors, crew and audience. As the end of the year quickly approaches, the Racine Theatre Guild has a lot to celebrate. First and foremost, we want to share our appreciation with the entire community for cheering on every single performance.
Even among hundreds of patrons, each person who attends a show walks away with feelings and memories that are unique to them. Whether experiencing our main stage plays and musicals, Racine Children’s Theatre, Comedy Tonight, Jean’s Jazz or Signature Spotlight, we are grateful for the patronage and support from local businesses, organizations and community members.
For 81 years, all of these programs have been made possible by volunteers. Their dedication and passion are what truly allow us to thrive. Not only are they sharing their talents on stage and behind the scenes, but they also give a huge amount of time to each production and beyond. We would not be able to create the magic of theater that audiences have come to love without them.
This season, these volunteers will be bringing the familiar tale of Charles Dickens’ “A Christmas Carol” back to our stage in a musical retelling. A stingy miser, Scrooge faces the consequences of his life through the visits of three ghosts — Past, Present and Future. He learns the importance of family and friendship in one night, spreading love and charity from that day forward. Rousing music, memorable characters and an unforgettable tale will leave audiences filled with holiday cheer.
“A Christmas Carol: The Musical” runs weekends Dec. 7-16. Performances take place at 7 p.m. Fridays, 2 and 7 p.m. Saturdays and 2 p.m. Sundays. Tickets are $20 for adults, $18 for seniors and $15 for students.
Even more holiday nostalgia will come to life through the songs of “A Very Merry Guild Christmas” on Saturday, Dec. 22. The second concert in our Signature Spotlight series, musicians and performers will share old songs along with some new favorites. Selections include “Hard Candy Christmas,” “The Little Drummer Boy,” “Merry Christmas, Darling,” “Oh Holy Night,” “Blue Christmas” and “Believe.” Concerts take place at 2 and 7 p.m. with tickets costing $15 for adults, and $13 for seniors and students.
This festive spirit and season of holiday cheer can continue all year long with great gifts like flex passes or gift certificates. Flex passes for RTG main stage or the Racine Children’s Theatre allow the gift recipient the chance to pick and choose what shows, days, times and seats work best with their schedule. For even more flexibility, gift certificates can be purchased in any amount and used throughout all of the productions, series, trips and more at RTG.
Tickets, flex passes and gift certificates can be purchased at the Theatre Guild box office, 2519 Northwestern Ave., from noon to 6 p.m. weekdays and 90 minutes prior to each performance; by calling 262-633-4218 or by visiting the website, www.racinetheatre.org.
We cannot wait to welcome new and returning cast, crew and audiences back to create even more unforgettable memories together this season and throughout the new year.
