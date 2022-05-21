Community Newsletter: Racine Theatre Guild

RACINE — The final performance of the Racine Theatre Guild’s 84th season is under way with exciting shows in store for next year as well. Thanks to the support of volunteers and audience members, live theater has returned to Racine in a big way and will be back in its full capacity for the 85th season of plays and musicals.

“Mamma Mia!”

“Mamma Mia!,” the hit musical intertwined with ABBA’s timeless songs, brings the celebration of love, laughter, family and friendship to the Theatre Guild through Sunday, June 12.

On a Greek island paradise, Sophie is getting ready to marry her fiancé, Sky. To make her wedding day perfect, Sophie hopes and dreams that her father walks her down the aisle. The only problem? She doesn’t know who he is! After discovering secrets from her mother’s past, Sophie invites three men who could all be her father to the wedding.

The cast includes Maddie Anderlik, Rylie Armantrout, Bob Benson, Andrew Dorst, Jacob Fenkl, Meghan Flynn, Juliana Garcia-Malacara, Lorenc Gasparov, Kimberly Gibson, Geneva Hebron, Joseph Kramer, Talia Last, Paul Marquez, Matthew Matysik, Mark Minch, Willow Newell, Kathryn Perry, Matt Przybylski, Brian Schalk, Patrick Schneider, Vanessa Schroeder-Weber, Elisebeth Sparks, Ed Steckley, Samantha Sustachek, Bryanna VanCaster and Dedrick Woods. Directed by Douglas Instenes, with music direction by Greg Berg and choreography by Mary Leigh Sturino, the show is supported by a crew of production members.

Performances are at 7:30 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays and 2 p.m. Sundays. There are also 2 p.m. shows May 28, and June 4 and 11 will. Tickets are $20 for adults, $18 for seniors 62 and older and $15 for students 21 and younger. Value night performances have tickets available for a discounted rate. Further savings are offered to groups of 12 or more.

Spotlight concert

The Signature Spotlight Concert Series returns with a special concert, “Children Will Listen,” at 7 p.m. Tuesday, May 24.

“Children Will Listen” will take audiences on a Broadway journey with songs that open our eyes to the theater world as a child through masterworks. These tunes speak to not only who we are but who we could be. The musical theater catalogue represented features songs from “Oklahoma!,” “White Christmas,” “Brigadoon,” “Guys and Dolls,” “Wicked” and more.

This concert will duly serve as a graduate recital in partial fulfillment of the master of music in musical theater vocal pedagogy from Carthage College for Robert Kroes. Performers also include Ian Anderson, Ashley Mulder and Megan Seager with Linda Madonia accompanying on piano. Tickets are $18 for adults and $16 for seniors and students.

RTG’s 85th season

The Racine Theatre Guild’s 85th season is expected to be “back to normal” with a full-scale, diverse lineup of plays and musicals in store. The community theater will be entering its 2022-2023 season with heart-pounding, toe-tapping and laugh-out-loud theater.

Full season subscriptions are on sale now, starting at $55 and include “Native Gardens,” “Drop Dead!,” “Perfect Wedding,” “The Tin Woman,” and “Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street.” Limited run bonus shows, “Into the Woods,” “The Little Mermaid” and “Stand and Deliver,” can be added to subscriptions.

For audience members with varying schedules and interests, flex passes are also available. They allow patrons to pick and choose shows to see during times and dates that work best for them. Individual tickets are on sale for “Into the Woods” and tickets for the rest of the season will go on sale on Friday, July 1.

Season ticket packages, flex passes, tickets, and more information can be found online at racinetheatre.org, by calling 262-633-4218 or by visiting the box office from noon to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday at 2519 Northwestern Ave.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0