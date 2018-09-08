As summer comes to a close, the Racine Theatre Guild is preparing a fall lineup of theater, music and fun with something for everyone.
Running Sept. 14-30, Noel Coward’s comedy, “Blithe Spirit,” features Charles Condomine, a skeptic at heart who invites self-proclaimed medium, Madam Arcati, to his home to research a séance. Not only is she surprisingly successful, but she accidentally helps Charles conjure the spirit of his late wife, Elvira, much to the displeasure of his new wife, Ruth. As Elvira relentlessly haunts Ruth and tries to keep Charles all to herself, things go hilariously awry.
Written by Noël Coward in 1941, “Blithe Spirit” has been produced by the RTG twice before in 1946 and 1978. JoAnne Nissen and George Mangold are still active RTG volunteers. Crew/ushers involved in 1978 that are still active today were Marge Henze, Virginia Mueller, Cynthy McCrory, Vi Stetler and Russ Stetler.
Directed by Jennifer Sassaman, the 2018 cast is made up of familiar faces and new actors and actresses. Bailey Johnston as Edith, Mark Neufang as Charles Condomine and Beth Perry as Madame Arcati are joining the guild for the first time along with Anne Mollerskov as Ruth Condomine, Paul Weir as Dr. Bradman, Betty Petersen as Violet Bradman and Alyssa Falvey as Elvira Condomine.
Performances will be held at 7:30 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays and at 2 p.m. Sundays. On Saturdays, Sept. 22 and 29, there will also be a 2 p.m. show. There will also be two additional performances at 7 p.m. Sept. 23 and 27 at a discounted rate. Tickets cost $18 for adults, $16 for seniors ages 62 and older, and $13 for students ages 21 and younger. Further savings are offered to groups of 12 or more.
Racine Children’s Theatre
Memorable stories and classic books will come alive on our stage in fun-filled, imaginative Packy Plays during the Racine Children’s Theatre Series. Kids can explore a whole new world during Disney’s “Aladdin, Jr.” Oct. 5- 7, discover the magic of helping a friend in “The Elves and the Shoemaker” Nov. 9-11, watch a famous book character come to life during “Junie B. Jones: The Musical” Feb. 1-3, and learn the importance of honesty in “The Emperor’s New Clothes” March 15-17.
Comedy Tonight
Back for more laughs, Comedy Tonight tickets are on sale. With national and local acts, the audience can save big by becoming subscribers. The group of comedians includes “Pat Hazell’s Permanent Record” on Oct. 6; “Tony Deyo — Comedy Road Trip, featuring, Vince Maranto” on Nov. 10’ “Andy Hendrickson — Underachiever, featuring Mike Cronin” on Feb. 2, and “ComedySportz” on March 16.
Signature Spotlight Concert Series
After a successful first year of concerts, Signature Spotlight will return with shows to celebrate memorable songs and musical theater, brought to life by talented singers. Performances include the happiest concert on earth, “Animation Magic,” on Oct. 13; holiday favorites in “A Very Merry Guild Christmas” on Dec. 22, and a look at the work of one of Broadway’s most famous composers during “Superstar: A Tribute to Andrew Lloyd Webber” on Feb. 9. In addition, a Spotlight Star, a talented student from an area high school, will be featured in each concert.
Audition
Auditions for “A Christmas Carol: The Musical” will be held from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 22, and from 6 to 10 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 23, at the Theatre Guild, 2519 Northwestern Ave. The show once again brings the nostalgia of the holiday to life in a musical adaptation. It requires a large ensemble with roles for men, women and children ages 10 and older. Sign up for an audition slot by calling 262-633-4218.
Tickets, subscriptions and more information can be found online www.racinetheatre.org, by calling 262-633-4218, or by visiting the RTG box office from noon to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday.
