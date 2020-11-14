Community Newsletter: Racine Theatre Guild

When the Racine Theatre Guild announced the restructuring of its plays and musicals in June as Season 2020/2021: Act 2, the theater company had hoped to be able to welcome the audience and volunteers back to perform and experience live theater in early 2021.
RTG has strategized many ways to potentially reopen both in a financially stable way and keeping cast, crew, and audience’s health and safety top of mind. After planning and replanning as COVID-19 cases rise, the RTG has had to face the reality that mounting a full production in January will not be possible.
As a result, the Board of Directors has agreed that the safe and responsible thing to do is to cancel the main stage performances of Season 2020/2021: Act 2. This includes:
- “Clue: On Stage,” Jan. 15-31
- “Always A Bridesmaid,” Feb. 26-March 14
- “Akeelah and the Bee,” April 9-25
However, “Mamma Mia!” will remain on the calendar as a bonus show for its May 14-June 6 run.
COVID-19 realities
The Racine Theatre Guild’s programming and events have been on hold since the middle of March and keeping the volunteers, staff and patrons safe continues to be the theater troupe’s first priority. COVID-19 is highly contagious, which impacts every aspect of a production.
Producing a play or musical takes weeks of rehearsals with a cast and crew in close proximity of one another. They also handle multiple props, costume, and hair and makeup looks throughout a performance. Sets must be changed, lights run and special effects managed with an efficient team.
Main stage performances at RTG typically run two to three weeks, for a total of eight to 13 performances, with some two-show days as well. Ushers assist audience members to their seats in the Guild’s intimate space that was designed with close proximity in mind, with less than 44 feet between the furthest audience member and center stage. In order to maintain current recommendations from health officials regarding social distancing in its theater space, RTG would only be able to fill 37% to 41% (approximately 148-164) of the seats in the 400-seat theater.
Reopening will need to take place in stages with smaller casts and crews, shorter production timelines, and limited audiences with social distanced seating before RTG can present a full season of shows. Smaller scale and virtual programming may be announced throughout the spring to begin welcoming patrons and volunteers to live theater once again.
Financial strain
The continued closure puts a strain on the finances of the Racine Theatre Guild. Even without the production costs of a show, the RTG must maintain its 44-year-old facility. Updates have already been made to help improve health and safety including installing motion-sensored sinks and towel paper dispensers, purchasing hand sanitizer units and implementing special COVID-19 filters in the HVAC system.
RTG has received a PPP Loan and CARES Act support, with additional grant applications submitted through the State of Wisconsin’s “We’re All In” funding programs.
However, the theater troupe did have to eliminate one of its three full-time and two of its part-time staff. Yet, the generosity of the community has made the biggest impact on RTG.
Ways to support
As a nonprofit, volunteer-based community theater, the Racine Theatre Guild receives nearly 70% of its funding through ticket sales. In total, 138 individual performances, concerts and events have been canceled or postponed from its main stage, Signature Spotlight, Jean’s Jazz, Comedy Tonight and Racine Children’s Theatre series. Without those events and programming, the theater troupe needs donations to help them reopen on strong financial footing.
To help support RTG during its closure, donations can be over the phone by calling 262-633-4218; online at racinetheatre.org, or by mailing a check to Racine Theatre Guild, 2519 Northwestern Ave., Racine, WI 53404.
