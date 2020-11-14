Community Newsletter: Racine Theatre Guild

Producing a play or musical takes weeks of rehearsals with a cast and crew in close proximity of one another. They also handle multiple props, costume, and hair and makeup looks throughout a performance. Sets must be changed, lights run and special effects managed with an efficient team.

Main stage performances at RTG typically run two to three weeks, for a total of eight to 13 performances, with some two-show days as well. Ushers assist audience members to their seats in the Guild’s intimate space that was designed with close proximity in mind, with less than 44 feet between the furthest audience member and center stage. In order to maintain current recommendations from health officials regarding social distancing in its theater space, RTG would only be able to fill 37% to 41% (approximately 148-164) of the seats in the 400-seat theater.

Reopening will need to take place in stages with smaller casts and crews, shorter production timelines, and limited audiences with social distanced seating before RTG can present a full season of shows. Smaller scale and virtual programming may be announced throughout the spring to begin welcoming patrons and volunteers to live theater once again.

Financial strain