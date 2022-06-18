Community Newsletter: Racine Symphony Orchestra

RACINE — “We have created a season that features international-level soloists and world-class music from the great classical master works to tangos and big band jazz,” said Jonathan Winkle, Racine Symphony Orchestra executive director. “The orchestra has never sounded better than right now. You do not want to miss these concerts.”

The Racine Symphony Orchestra kicks off the season with the ever-popular Summer Lakeside Pops. The RSO has relocated these concerts to historic Memorial Hall, 72 Seventh St., in Downtown Racine. The format will be very similar to what audiences have enjoyed in previous years.

At the June 24 concert at 7:30 p.m., the RSO will feature virtuoso bayan (accordion) player Stas Venglevski performing Argentinian tangos and other dance-related works. At the Aug. 26 concert at 7:30 p.m., the RSO will feature jazz vocalist Corynn Latta in a program of jazz big band music arranged for the RSO.

Fall Masterworks

The Fall Masterworks concert at 7:30 p.m. Sept. 23 will feature trumpet virtuoso Jean Laurenz, assistant professor of trumpet at the prestigious University of Wisconsin-Madison and the chamber brass ensemble Seraph Brass. Laurenz will perform Haydn’s Trumpet Concerto as part of the Haydn Project and also Aaron Copland’s sublime “Quiet City.” Gorecki’s Harpsichord Concerto, Haydn’s 91st Symphony and Stravinsky’s “Pulcinella” round out a program that will take place at First Presbyterian Church, 716 College Ave.

Musical Flights

Musical Flights is returning due to their popularity last season. These informal chamber music concerts and wine tastings take place at Uncorkt, 240 Main St. There are four performances and tastings scheduled in fall and late winter. These events create opportunities to meet and talk with RSO musicians after their performance, along with sampling different wines provided by Uncorkt.

“Musical Flights has brought the RSO to a new audience who are eager for a refined, intimate experience in Downtown Racine,” said Heather Keszler, RSO patron services and marketing manager.

Holiday Pops

Holiday Pops will feature Racine’s high school choirs and include holiday music and sing-alongs.

“This concert is always the most popular of the season and we are thrilled to work with our young people once again,” said Winkle.

Young artists

The new year presents opportunities for our young people. On Feb.12, the RSO will hold the Young Artist Competition, a concerto competition for advanced instrumental music students. This program gives students an opportunity to compete for cash prizes and the opportunity to be the featured guest soloist on the Masterworks concert on April 7.

In March, the RSO will perform its annual education concerts for elementary-age students. This program introduces the various instrument groups and the role of the conductor to students. It also creates the opportunity to learn concert etiquette, while instilling an appreciation for classical music.

April concert

Pasquale Laurino, RSO artistic director and conductor, has chosen a deeply significant work to perform in April on Good Friday, Haydn’s “The Seven Last Words of Christ.” The performance will take place at First Presbyterian Church, an especially poignant venue for this work.

The RSO will welcome international violin virtuoso Jennifer Frautschi to perform the monumental Brahms Violin Concerto in D Major, and conclude the season with Mussorgsky’s exhilarating “Pictures at an Exhibition.” The popular Maurice Ravel arrangement will bring everyone to their feet in one of the most exciting endings in all of music.

“We are grateful for the support of our donors, audience members, and the Racine community as a whole,” said Keszler. “Our community values the arts, and that support has allowed us to expand the number of concerts and events to include more variety and to continue to be a vibrant part of Downtown Racine.”

For more information about concerts and other events, email info@racinesymphony.org, call 262 636-9285 or go to racinesymphony.org.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0