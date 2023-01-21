Community Newsletter: Racine Symphony Orchestra

RACINE — The Racine Symphony Orchestra will start off the new year with more Musical Flights events, a series that was started a year ago featuring RSO musicians performing short, chamber music programs with a wine tasting — all at Downtown Racine’s Uncorkt, 240 Main St.

Afterward, attendees can mingle with the musicians and get to know the artists that perform in the orchestra while having hors d’oeuvres catered by Chef John and Red Onion Events. There are two dates available for this intimate event — Fridays, Feb. 10 and March 10.

“We have worked tirelessly to expand our events throughout the rest of our 91st season,” said Jonathan Winkle, RSO executive director. “We have concerts, wine tastings with chamber music, and education programs. There is much to enjoy,” he said.

Young artists

The Racine Symphony Orchestra will continue to have opportunities for young people and education programs.

On Feb. 12, the RSO will hold its annual Young Artist Competition. This program gives students an opportunity to compete for a cash prize and the opportunity to be a featured guest soloist at the masterworks concert on May 21.

On March 14, the Racine Symphony Orchestra will have its annual education concerts for elementary students. This program introduces the various instrument groups to students. It also gives young students the opportunity to learn about concert etiquette, while instilling an appreciation for classical music.

Spring concert

The Racine Symphony Orchestra will perform its spring masterworks concert at 7:30 p.m. Friday, April 7, at First Presbyterian Church, 716 College Ave. This concert will feature Haydn’s “The Seven Last Words of Christ.” This is a sacred and profoundly spiritual work structured upon the seven last statements attributed to Jesus. Says the magazine, American Interest, “Contemplation isn’t something that comes easily nowadays, but music like this can help us transition from worldly bustle and digital chatter to meditation on matters of deeper meaning.”

Finale

For this year’s finale, the Racine Symphony Orchestra will perform a “Pictures of Sound” masterworks concert at 3 p.m. Sunday, May 21, at Memorial Hall, 72 Seventh St. This concert will feature Jennifer Frautschi, international violin soloist, performing the monumental Brahms Violin Concerto, one of the four greatest concertos for violin ever created.

The program will also include Debussy’s “Prelude to an Afternoon of a Faun” as well as Modest Mussorgsky’s “Pictures at an Exhibition.” The Young Artist Competition winner will be scheduled to perform with the orchestra.

Honor a loved one

The Racine Symphony Orchestra is accepting donations in memory or in honor of a loved one. Donations made through March 20 will be highlighted in the printed program for both concerts.

“Spring allows us to reflect and celebrate of renewal of life,” said Heather Keszler, patron services and marketing manager. “We implemented this last year as a way to recognize both loss and celebrations at these spring concerts. This is a beautiful way to acknowledge both loss and joy, two things that are integral parts of being human.”

New season

RSO staff are currently working on planning the new season which will start in June.

“We continued to work hard this year to be back in the concert hall,” said Winkle. “We received a wealth of input from our audience this past year. Our staff and board of directors are reviewing that information, and we look forward to what the future has in store for us.”

The Racine Symphony Orchestra is also looking for local businesses to advertise in their upcoming season.

“Business partnerships are an important part of who we are as an organization,” said Keszler. “We want to ensure we are bringing attention to our local businesses who are the backbone of our Racine community.”

For more information about concerts, events or becoming an advertiser, email the office at info@racinesymphony.org, call 262-636-9285 or go to racinesymphony.org.