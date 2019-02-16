With a multitude of events and concerts throughout the year, the Racine Symphony Orchestra has something for everyone.
We get it. Not everyone is gifted in the musical sense (this writer included). That said, no inherent talent is involved with appreciating music, right? With that in mind, the Racine Symphony Orchestra offers a multitude of lively concerts and events to suit nearly every musical taste, age and ability. Several of these programs are free every season. We invite you to explore our offerings and jump right in.
March social event, benefit
Need a break from the cold weather and general blahs of winter? Then please join us at the Christmas House, 116 10th St., on Saturday, March 2. From 5:30 to 9:30 p.m. the cozy atmosphere of the Christmas House will set the backdrop for a casual fundraising event. With a laid-back theme, the evening will be full of comfort food, including decadent desserts, alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages, board games and an on-site scavenger hunt. Everyone, particularly new patrons, are welcome to join the lively and social atmosphere. Tickets are just $50 each, all inclusive. Just 50 tickets will be sold, so please don’t wait.
Fifth grade student concerts
Who doesn’t like a free concert? This year’s concerts for fifth-grade students will surely entertain and teach. Designed for the elementary-age student, these concerts will introduce the audience to the orchestra, orchestral instruments, instrument families and basic composition in a lively, interactive manner. Concerts will take place at 9:15 and 10:45 a.m. Tuesday, March 12, at Grace Church, 3626 Highway 31. All ages and abilities are welcome to attend.
“Racine, Live!” auditions
You loved it and we loved it: “Racine, Live!” was the cornerstone of our August 2018 Pops Concert. So, back by popular demand is “season two” of “Racine, Live!” this August. Open to vocalists, dancers and instrumentalists of all ages and genres, this concert will feature up-and-coming local talents, the hidden gems in our own community.
Interested entertainers are invited to audition by sending a video recording, or a link to a video posted on YouTube, to beth@racinesymphony.org. Submissions can be three to 10 minutes long and must include the entire performance. Of course, the performance must be appropriate for accompaniment by the Racine Symphony Orchestra.
Submission deadline is March 1. Applicants must be available for rehearsals from 7:30 to 10 p.m. Aug. 20 and 22 and at the concert at 7 p.m. Friday, Aug. 23. Performers will be selected by Pasquale Laurino, artistic director. Applicants will be notified by April 2.
Interested in tickets for “Racine, Live!” or any of our other concerts? Then please visit www.racinesymphony.org" target="_blank">www.racinesymphony.org. Our 2018-19 season wraps up this May 4 with a fabulous Polish-themed concert at the Siena Center, featuring Maestro Laurino. Tickets to our 2019-20 season, including “Racine, Live!,” will be available this spring.
More information on our events, concerts and music education programs can be obtained by visiting www.racinesymphony.org, emailing beth@racinesymphony.org or calling the symphony office at 262-636-9285.
The Racine Symphony Orchestra’s concerts and educational programs are made possible by the generous support of The Racine Community Foundation, SC Johnson, Runzheimer Foundation, The United Performing Arts Fund, the National Endowment for the Arts, Johnson Financial Group, Educators Credit Union, Marjorie Christiansen Foundation, Burlington Community Fund, The Wisconsin Arts Board and our patrons and donors.
