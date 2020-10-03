Community Newsletter: Racine Symphony Orchestra

RACINE — For 88 years, the Racine Symphony has provided beautiful music and education programs for the Racine community. While the RSO’s mission to enrich, educate and entertain through the power of music has not changed, they have changed the methods by which they fulfill their mission. During this unusual time when the COVID-19 pandemic has made live performances impossible, the Racine Symphony has met the challenge by creating virtual content to harness the power of music to continue to serve the community.

This summer marked the launch of Four Seasons with the RSO, a year-long project in which newly recorded performances of Vivaldi’s “Four Seasons” will be presented on the RSO YouTube channel. A socially distanced and masked ensemble created material to release over the course of the year and provided a welcome opportunity for the RSO to make music. According to Beth Bender, executive director, the project was welcomed by the community.

“We’ve received wonderful feedback from our patrons who were excited to hear the RSO again,” said Bender. “Since we canceled our Lakeside Pops series, we dearly missed our audience and we loved hearing from them.”