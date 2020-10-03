Community Newsletter: Racine Symphony Orchestra

RACINE — For 88 years, the Racine Symphony has provided beautiful music and education programs for the Racine community. While the RSO’s mission to enrich, educate and entertain through the power of music has not changed, they have changed the methods by which they fulfill their mission. During this unusual time when the COVID-19 pandemic has made live performances impossible, the Racine Symphony has met the challenge by creating virtual content to harness the power of music to continue to serve the community.
This summer marked the launch of Four Seasons with the RSO, a year-long project in which newly recorded performances of Vivaldi’s “Four Seasons” will be presented on the RSO YouTube channel. A socially distanced and masked ensemble created material to release over the course of the year and provided a welcome opportunity for the RSO to make music. According to Beth Bender, executive director, the project was welcomed by the community.
“We’ve received wonderful feedback from our patrons who were excited to hear the RSO again,” said Bender. “Since we canceled our Lakeside Pops series, we dearly missed our audience and we loved hearing from them.”
The “Four Seasons” violin solos and artistic direction were undertaken by Maestro Pasquale Laurino, RSO artistic director, which was an enjoyable experience for the musicians. “Our talented conductor and violinist, Pasquale Laurino, provided the musical inspiration for this project,” said Darlene Rivest, a long-time RSO musician. “It was such a joy to be in the same room making music and connecting with colleagues. It’s something that all of us have been missing in our music making. Daily practicing at home is meaningful and rewarding, but nothing beats sharing music-making with my amazing fellow RSO musicians.”
For the musicians, the recording session was a return to their passion of making music.
“Being in quarantine during the virus and not being able to play live music was like my time after my rotator cuff surgery,” said violinist Claudette Kolosowski. “There was a silence and my world came to an abrupt halt. It was heartening and gratifying to have the opportunity to play live music with wonderful musicians and friends again.”
Education
In addition to the virtual performances, the RSO is also committed to the educate part of their mission. Each of the seasons is accompanied by an interdisciplinary lesson plan which will be provided to RUSD to support both teachers and students as they start their school year virtually. The RSO also recorded a modified version of the beloved Third Grade Introduction to Strings Concert which was also sent to RUSD and is available on RSO’s YouTube Channel.
A welcome completion of unfinished business from the spring, 2020 Young Artist Competition Winner Lydia Weaver was given the chance to perform Mozart’s Violin Concerto No. 3 in G major with the small ensemble. Weaver’s performance was originally scheduled for the Spring Masterworks Concert in April which was canceled. Of her experience, Weaver said, “I’m thankful that the RSO gave me the opportunity to perform with a reduced, socially distanced ensemble. Playing with the RSO professionals was an amazing experience. Having my violin teacher, Darlene Rivest, as the concertmaster made it even more special and an experience.”
Virtual content
Virtual content will continue to be released and created throughout the season. The RSO was excited to release “Autumn” on Sept. 19 with a live release party, interacting with the audience via comments on YouTube. Similar events are planned for the remaining seasons. Another recording session is planned for late September which includes Mendelssohn’s “String Octet in E-Flat, Op 20” and “Quartet for Four Violins” by Polish composer Grażyna Bacewicz. Joshua Zajac, artist-in-residence cellist, will deliver performances for students and the community via the RSO YouTube channel which will be available both live and as recorded content.
For more details and updates, stay tuned to the RSO Facebook page or email heather@racinesymphony.org to be included in the monthly newsletter.
