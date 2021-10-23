Community Newsletter: Racine Symphony Orchestra

RACINE — The Racine Symphony Orchestra is excited to be back in the concert hall to celebrate its 90th anniversary season.
“We have numerous events through the rest of our 90th anniversary season,” said Jonathan Winkle, executive director. “We intend to celebrate this 90th season with concerts, wine tastings, chamber music and education programs. There’s so much to enjoy.”
The Racine Symphony Orchestra will perform Saturday, Oct. 30, at the Racine Theatre Guild for “A Night in Venice” featuring artist-in-residence, Venetian violinist Erica Carpenedo, and RSO Concertmaster Alexander Mandl. Maestro Pasquale Laurino will lead the orchestra in a performance of Italian musical gems. After the concert, attendees are invited to join Carpenedo, Mandl, Laurino and other guests for a reception with hors d’oeuvres and wine.
Musical Flights
On Nov. 19, the RSO introduces Musical Flights, a new series featuring RSO musicians performing short, chamber music programs with a wine tasting — all at Downtown Racine’s Uncorkt, 240 Main St. Afterward, mingle with the musicians and get to know the artists that perform in the orchestra while having hors d’oeuvres catered by Chef John and Red Onion Events. The RSO will also have Musical Flights in February and March.
Holiday Pops
The RSO will hold its beloved Holiday Pops concert at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 3, at Memorial Hall, 72 Seventh St.
“Tradition is very important to all of us, and the musicians definitely missed performing last year,” said Winkle. Maestro Laurino will lead the orchestra in a joy-filled program of holiday favorites in time to kickoff the winter holiday season. Colleen Brooks, mezzo-soprano, will join the RSO for this family favorite concert.
Youth programs
The RSO will move into the new year with opportunities for young people and education programs. On Feb. 13, the RSO will hold its long-held Young Artist Competition. This program gives students an opportunity to compete for a cash prize and the opportunity to be a featured guest soloist at the Masterworks concert on April 10.
In March, the RSO will have its annual education concerts for elementary students. This program introduces the various instrument groups to students. It also gives young students the opportunity to learn about concert etiquette while instilling an appreciation for classical music.
Future concerts
On April 10, the RSO will perform at the Siena Center Chapel for the Spring Masterworks concert. Not only will this concert feature our Young Artist Competition winner, but select high school students from Racine also have the chance to play with the orchestra for the side-by-side youth invitational. The Spring Masterworks concert will also highlight Faure’s Requiem in honor of those lives that have been lost due to COVID-19.
As a bonus, the Racine Symphony Orchestra will have an additional concert on May 14. This season finale Masterworks concert is in celebration of the RSO’s 90th anniversary. This celebratory concert will feature “Symphonie Fantastique” along with Tchaikovsky’s first piano concerto. The RSO will welcome rising international star, Australian pianist David Fung, to Racine. Lauded for performances described as “ravishing and simply gorgeous” in the Washington Post, Fung is an artist of uncommon grace and intelligence.
“We are grateful for the support of our donors, audience members, and the Racine community as a whole,” said Heather Keszler, patron services and marketing manager. “The people in our community value the arts, and that support allowed us to have a variety of virtual content during the pandemic. We now have a chance to try some new things now that we are back in person. We look forward to seeing everyone again.”
For more information about concerts and other events, contact the office at info@racinesymphony.org, call 262-636-9285 or go to racinesymphony.org.