Community Newsletter: Racine Symphony Orchestra

The RSO will hold its beloved Holiday Pops concert at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 3, at Memorial Hall, 72 Seventh St.

“Tradition is very important to all of us, and the musicians definitely missed performing last year,” said Winkle. Maestro Laurino will lead the orchestra in a joy-filled program of holiday favorites in time to kickoff the winter holiday season. Colleen Brooks, mezzo-soprano, will join the RSO for this family favorite concert.

Youth programs

The RSO will move into the new year with opportunities for young people and education programs. On Feb. 13, the RSO will hold its long-held Young Artist Competition. This program gives students an opportunity to compete for a cash prize and the opportunity to be a featured guest soloist at the Masterworks concert on April 10.

In March, the RSO will have its annual education concerts for elementary students. This program introduces the various instrument groups to students. It also gives young students the opportunity to learn about concert etiquette while instilling an appreciation for classical music.

Future concerts