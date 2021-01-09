Community Newsletter: Racine Symphony Orchestra

The Racine Symphony Orchestra has seen its share of challenges during the pandemic but shows no signs of slowing down. After pivoting to virtual performances and education programs in 2020, the RSO has a jam-packed calendar for more of the same during the first quarter of 2021.
The first performance for the new year will be the next installment of the Four Seasons with the RSO project. “Winter,” recorded with a reduced orchestra and featuring artistic director Maestro Pasquale Laurino on violin, will be released the weekend of Jan. 23. The performance will be available for the audience to watch at their own leisure over a cozy winter weekend. The Hygge-themed “event” will feature special pastry and coffee packages available from O&H Danish Bakery. The final installment, “Spring,” will be released in late March.
Live stream performance
As winter progresses, the RSO will offer a live streamed performance at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 27, from Bedford Hall on the University of Wisconsin-Parkside campus. This celebration of Polish cultural heritage includes selections from Władysław Żeleńky’s “Piano Quartet” and the “Piano Quartet No. 1 in A Major” of Johannes Brahms. Both pieces will feature pianist John Komasa, Laurino on violin and selected members of the RSO.
“Given the restrictions that the safety protocols mandate, the Racine Symphony has truly made the best of a difficult situation by offering to our musicians and audience an opportunity to hear some of the most glorious pieces of music ever written,” said Laurino regarding the chamber music format. Composers throughout history have often approached writing chamber music with extra care and creative imagination.”
Additionally, 2020 artist-in-residence Joshua Zajac will perform Haydn’s C Major Cello Concerto with a small string ensemble. As with all the RSO’s digital content, this performance will be available on YouTube at no charge.
In accordance with its commitment to music education, the RSO has created a virtual and socially distanced version of its Young Artists’ Competition for high school students. Traditionally, students compete at an in-person event for scholarship money and the opportunity to perform as a featured soloist on the spring Masterworks concert. For the 2021 competition, students will submit a video audition for the first round with a select few invited to the final round at UW-Parkside on Sunday, Feb. 28. The first-place winner will perform on the April 18 spring Masterworks concert which will be live streamed from Bedford Hall.
UWP support
These projects wouldn’t be possible without the support of UW-Parkside.
“We wish to thank the music department at UW-Parkside for their flexibility and support of the RSO,” says Beth Bender, RSO executive director. “Our partnership has been more important than ever during this time when most other venues would have been unavailable. Their support has made it possible to fulfill our mission this season.”
Lesley Walker, dean of Arts and Humanities, also spoke of this special relationship. “At UW-Parkside, we take great pride in our ongoing partnership with the RSO. These performances enrich the lives of all our community members. We also share with the RSO a strong commitment to the musical education of the young people in our region.”
While virtual performances are a current necessity, the RSO is looking forward to resuming live concerts this summer with their beloved Lakeside Pops Series. These performances will look different this year, not just because of the pandemic, but also because Festival Hall is unavailable due to construction. Over the past year, the board and staff have been hard at work developing a plan for continuing the series.
“I am excited about our upcoming season,” said Sharon Ramquist, board president. “We look forward to welcoming you to our newly formatted Pops concerts.”
For more information on these and other events, go to racinesymphony.org, visit Racine Symphony Orchestra on Facebook or email beth@racinesymphony.org.