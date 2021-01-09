Community Newsletter: Racine Symphony Orchestra

The Racine Symphony Orchestra has seen its share of challenges during the pandemic but shows no signs of slowing down. After pivoting to virtual performances and education programs in 2020, the RSO has a jam-packed calendar for more of the same during the first quarter of 2021.

The first performance for the new year will be the next installment of the Four Seasons with the RSO project. “Winter,” recorded with a reduced orchestra and featuring artistic director Maestro Pasquale Laurino on violin, will be released the weekend of Jan. 23. The performance will be available for the audience to watch at their own leisure over a cozy winter weekend. The Hygge-themed “event” will feature special pastry and coffee packages available from O&H Danish Bakery. The final installment, “Spring,” will be released in late March.

Live stream performance

As winter progresses, the RSO will offer a live streamed performance at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 27, from Bedford Hall on the University of Wisconsin-Parkside campus. This celebration of Polish cultural heritage includes selections from Władysław Żeleńky’s “Piano Quartet” and the “Piano Quartet No. 1 in A Major” of Johannes Brahms. Both pieces will feature pianist John Komasa, Laurino on violin and selected members of the RSO.