As summer rolls into fall and more activities move indoors, the Racine Symphony Orchestra shifts its programming focus from lively Summer Pops Concerts at Festival Hall to more traditional orchestra classical concerts and formal events. Of course, as with Pops, the RSO welcomes faces, new and old, to all of its events.
Masterworks concert
Oct. 6 marks the launch of the RSO Masterworks series at the Siena Center chapel, 5637 Erie St., Caledonia. Headlining the concert is hornist Jeremiah Frederick, RSO 2018-19 artist-in-residence. Selected pieces for this concert, set to begin at 7:30 p.m., include Mozart’s “Horn Concerto No. 3 in E-flat” featuring Frederick, Haydn’s “Symphony No. 87” and Mieczyslaw Karlowicz’s “Serenade for Strings.” A pre-concert conversation, which will give insight regarding the content of the concert, will be offered to ticket holders at 6:30 p.m. Last time the RSO had a concert at the Siena Center, back in April, the venue was packed with a sell-out crowd, so early ticket purchase is encouraged. Tickets cost $25; students 20 and under receive free admission.
Wine Tasting Fundraiser
As Thanksgiving approaches — it’s early this year on Nov. 22 — the RSO welcomes you to attend its second Wine Tasting Fundraiser from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, Nov. 16, at Uncorkt, 240 Main St. Those attending can sample wines and beers, partake of appetizers and enjoy the festive atmosphere with live music. Should you decide to purchase bottles of wine for the holidays, gifts or your own personal stash, proceeds from these sales will benefit the RSO. Not a drinker? No big deal — designated driver tickets are just $15 and include non-alcoholic beverages instead of wine and beer. People do not need to be a RSO patron to attend, just 21 or older.
Holiday Pops
With December comes the RSO Holiday Pops Concert — a Racine tradition. Be part of the tradition by attending this concert at 7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 7, at Festival Hall, 5 Fifth St. The RSO wants you to participate in the festive atmosphere, including the perpetual favorite “audience sing-a-Long.” The concert is expected to sell out so early ticket purchase is encouraged. General admission is $25 and individual table seats are $35. Tables of eight and 10 are $260 and $325, respectively. Students 20 and under receive free general admission to this and all of our other concerts.
The schedule
Following is a schedule of RSO events through the end of 2018:
- Fall Masterworks — 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 6, Siena Center chapel, 5637 Erie St.
- Wine Tasting Fundraiser — Holiday Happy Hour, 6-8 p.m. Friday, Nov. 16, Uncorkt, 240 Main St. Tickets, $35/designated driver, $15.
- Holiday Pops — 7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 7, Festival Hall, 5 Fifth St. Doors open at 5:30 p.m.
The Racine Symphony Orchestra’s 2018-19 concerts and education programs are made possible by the generous support of the Racine Community Foundation, SC Johnson, Runzheimer Foundation, UPAF (the United Performing Arts Fund) and our patrons and donors.
To purchase tickets and for more information on the RSO and its programs, go to www.racinesymphony.org or call 262-636-9285. Those who are interested in volunteering on the RSO Board of Directors or a committee should email Beth Bender, executive director, at beth@racinesymphony.org.
