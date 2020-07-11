Community Newsletter: Racine Symphony Orchestra

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Racine's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

What does music mean to you right now? Relaxation? Escape? Enrichment? Whatever your reason, the Racine Symphony Orchestra (RSO) remains committed to delivering performances and music education programs to you — their patrons, education program participants and community at large. Like everything else right now, how they accomplish that will be different than in year’s past.

With the safety of community members, musicians and staff in mind, the RSO has instituted a plan to deliver both performances and music education programs online as long as the need exists. Earlier this year the RSO made public, via their YouTube channel, several recordings from both Masterworks and Pops concerts of recent years. Recently, the RSO’s dedicated musicians have also done live performances from their homes, streaming them on Facebook. There is no paywall, no admission charge and no soliciting of donations on either of these platforms.

Hard at work

While people enjoy encores of the RSO’s previous performances, they are hard at work producing individual and small ensemble performances for patrons to experience from home. As with concerts, the selections will include both pops and classical music.