Community Newsletter: Racine Symphony Orchestra

What does music mean to you right now? Relaxation? Escape? Enrichment? Whatever your reason, the Racine Symphony Orchestra (RSO) remains committed to delivering performances and music education programs to you — their patrons, education program participants and community at large. Like everything else right now, how they accomplish that will be different than in year’s past.
With the safety of community members, musicians and staff in mind, the RSO has instituted a plan to deliver both performances and music education programs online as long as the need exists. Earlier this year the RSO made public, via their YouTube channel, several recordings from both Masterworks and Pops concerts of recent years. Recently, the RSO’s dedicated musicians have also done live performances from their homes, streaming them on Facebook. There is no paywall, no admission charge and no soliciting of donations on either of these platforms.
Hard at work
While people enjoy encores of the RSO’s previous performances, they are hard at work producing individual and small ensemble performances for patrons to experience from home. As with concerts, the selections will include both pops and classical music.
Also, keeping in mind that nobody really knows what school will look like in the fall, RSO staff is working with their own musician-educators and the Racine Unified School District to develop virtual learning options, including interacting live through secure platforms. The RSO plans to work with local nursing homes and assisted living facilities to continue to deliver engaging and entertaining performances to their residents without risking their safety. All of these programs continue to be free.
Why the RSO?
So why the RSO when there are many other free online music options? Community. They’ve been a pillar of Racine’s arts community for almost 90 years, enjoying the support of businesses, foundations and most importantly generations of audience members. Committed to tailoring content to community needs, making that content as accessible as possible and providing employment for local artists, the RSO is poised to deliver programs in ways they never imagined just a year ago.
Whenever the RSO can safely welcome their thousands of patrons back into concert halls and students back into their music education programs, they will. And it will be better than ever, because the RSO, like you, realizes just how precious gatherings such as these are to the fabric of the Racine community and cultural enrichment of the people who call it home.
For more information the Racine Symphony Orchestra’s performances and education programs, visit racinesymphony.org or email info@racinesymphony.org.
