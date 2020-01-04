Community Newsletter: Racine Symphony Orchestra

With the new year just starting, the Racine Symphony Orchestra (RSO) is finalizing preparations for two of its signature music education programs: The Young Artists’ Competition and elementary school concerts.

Come February, the RSO will host several of the area’s most talented high school instrumental students as part of their Young Artists’ Competition. Open to orchestral instrument or piano students residing in Racine, Kenosha and Walworth counties, as well as students of RSO musicians, the YAC will be held at 1 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 9, at the University of Wisconsin-Parkside’s Bedford Concert Hall, 900 Wood Road, Somers. Entry to the competition requires a small entry fee; the public may attend at no charge.

Free concert

For decades, every season the RSO has welcomed thousands of elementary school students to a free educational concert. In recent years, it was developed specifically for fifth-graders; this year it’s more “in tune” with fourth-grade students, although all ages are welcome. The concerts will take place on at 9:30 and 10:45 a.m. Tuesday, March 17, at Grace Church, 3626 Highway 31. There is no admission fee and concerts are open to the public.