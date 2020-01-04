Community Newsletter: Racine Symphony Orchestra

With the new year just starting, the Racine Symphony Orchestra (RSO) is finalizing preparations for two of its signature music education programs: The Young Artists’ Competition and elementary school concerts.
Come February, the RSO will host several of the area’s most talented high school instrumental students as part of their Young Artists’ Competition. Open to orchestral instrument or piano students residing in Racine, Kenosha and Walworth counties, as well as students of RSO musicians, the YAC will be held at 1 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 9, at the University of Wisconsin-Parkside’s Bedford Concert Hall, 900 Wood Road, Somers. Entry to the competition requires a small entry fee; the public may attend at no charge.
Free concert
For decades, every season the RSO has welcomed thousands of elementary school students to a free educational concert. In recent years, it was developed specifically for fifth-graders; this year it’s more “in tune” with fourth-grade students, although all ages are welcome. The concerts will take place on at 9:30 and 10:45 a.m. Tuesday, March 17, at Grace Church, 3626 Highway 31. There is no admission fee and concerts are open to the public.
In May, the RSO will again offer its revamped Introduction to Strings Program. Presented in elementary schools and targeted to third-grade students, “Introduction to Strings” delivers an engaging and interactive “first look” at orchestral instruments for these students. The timing is critical; students are on the cusp of selecting an instrument to study in school, if so desired. In addition to being a lively and educational program, “Introduction to Strings” helps to develop and cultivate students’ interest in orchestra instrument study. This program is also free.
You have free articles remaining.
Support the RSO
Supporters of the RSO include individuals, local businesses, community organizations, government granting agencies and more.
With their ongoing annual patron drive well underway, the RSO could use the public’s support. Although they have surpassed over 50% of their fundraising goal, additional community support is needed to reach their goal. Patron donations are used to help offset concert production costs and deliver their free music education programs. Donors may direct their donation to a specific area. Monthly and one-time donations are appreciated. The RSO is a nonprofit organization.
Recently, the RSO was awarded grants from SC Johnson and the United Performing Arts Fund (UPAF.) UPAF has supported the RSO since 2001. The Racine Symphony Orchestra is appreciative of this support.
The Racine Symphony Orchestra’s 2019-20 concerts and education programs are made possible by the support of The Racine Community Foundation, SC Johnson, UPAF, local businesses and our patrons and donors. The RSO wishes to thank all supporters for their generous contributions.
To purchase tickets and for more information on the RSO, their concerts and music education programs, go to racinesymphony.org or call 262-636-9285.To volunteer on their Board of Directors or a committee, email Executive Director Beth Bender at beth@racinesymphony.org.