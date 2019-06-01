With spring comes an exciting new season of music from the Racine Symphony Orchestra. With the public’s feedback, the RSO has crafted a season full of lively Pops and Masterworks (classical) concerts. Its five concerts and over half a dozen music education programs offer music appreciation and learning opportunities for everyone.
The concerts
The season lineup of concerts and events:
- June Summer Pops, “Our American Family,” 7 p.m. Friday, June 28, (doors open at 5:30 p.m.), Festival Hall, 5 Fifth St. Special family pricing available: General admission for two adults plus children, $25; reserved table seats for two adults plus children, $50.
- August Summer Pops, “Racine, Live! with the Stars of Racine,” 7 p.m. Friday Aug. 23 (doors open at 5:30 p.m.), Festival Hall, 5 Fifth St.
- October Masterworks, “RSO at The Rita,” 3 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 6, Bedford Concert Hall at the University of Wisconsin-Parkside, 900 Wood Road, Somers.
- After Hours with the RSO, 5-7 p.m. Sunday Oct. 6 (immediately following the Masterworks Concert). Socialize with Maestro Pasquale Laurino, pianist Wael Farouk, 2019 artist in residence Meaghan Heinrich, musicians from the RSO and fellow concert patrons. Featuring heavy appetizers, desserts and a cash bar while strolling through the art galleries at The Rita. Tickets cost $25 and must be purchased by Sept. 27.
- Holiday Happy Hour Wine Tasting Fundraiser, 6-8 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 21, Uncorkt, 240 Main St. Tickets: $35 or $15 for a designated driver.
- Holiday Pops, a festive concert full of new and old holiday favorites, 7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 7 (doors open at 5:30 p.m.), Festival Hall, 5 Fifth St.
- April Masterworks — RSO at The Rita, 3 p.m. Sunday, April 5, Bedford Concert Hall at UW-Parkside, 900 Wood Road, Somers.
General admission tickets to each concert are $26. Reserved table seats at Pops concerts are $36 each, with tables of eight and 10 available for $261 and $326, respectively. Visit www.racinesymphony.org or call the RSO office at 262-636-9285 for more information or to purchase tickets.
Get involved with the RSO
Do you have a love for music appreciation or performance? The RSO would be thrilled to hear from you. The RSO offers flexible volunteer opportunities ranging from ushering at concerts to serving on a committee. Contact Heather Keszler, patron services manager, at heather@racinesymphony.org for more information.
Supporting the RSO
Thanks to the financial support of businesses, foundations, governmental agencies and its patrons, the Racine Symphony Orchestra is able to offer five concerts and more than half a dozen music education programs every season. Thank and support the businesses and entities that support the RSO including the Racine Community Foundation, SC Johnson, United Performing Arts Fund, the National Endowment for the Arts, Johnson Financial Group, Educators Credit Union, Wisconsin Arts Board and the Racine Arts Council.
