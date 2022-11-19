Community Newsletter: Racine Society of St. Vincent de Paul

Dear Mr. Dad: I'm going to cut straight to the chase. Our baby was born more than six months ago, and we've had sex a grand total of twice since then. Right after the birth — which was normal in every way — my wife's OB told us that we'd be able to resume our regular sex life after about six weeks. My wife and I are in our mid-20s, and I'm still incredibly attracted to her. She says that she's attracted to me, as well, but that she's simply lost her sex drive. Is that normal? Of course, I don't want to keep bugging her to do something that she'd rather not be doing. But I'm worried that maybe there's something else going on. Is there anything I can do that would help her (and, honestly, myself) and make sure our relationship lasts?