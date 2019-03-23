Families who have preschoolers are invited to see the newly renovated preschool area called the Early Learning Experience at the Racine Public Library, 75 Seventh St. There are many things for toddlers to do, see and play with that will build up their literacy skills.
New programs also include “Birds of Wisconsin” (April 3), “Wisconsin’s Gangster Past” with Chad Lewis (April 11), “Hidden Impact of Segregation” with Reggie Jackson (April 24), “Jerry Apps: a Farm Story” (May 8), “Talk Saves Lives: Preventing LGBTQ & Youth Suicide” (May 16); Milwaukee Noir book release with Tim Hennessey (May 21) and more.
Checkmates is held from 4 to 5 p.m. Thursdays; Maker Mondays, April 8 and May 13, gives people an opportunity to try out new technology in the computer lab. To keep up with what’s going on, people can subscribe to the library’s email newsletter.
Library Foundation
The Library Foundation recently donated funds to replace the library’s laptop computers and to install smart TVs in the meeting spaces. People will soon be able to check out laptops to use in the library or to take home. They can also check out a Wi-Fi hotspot to use with it.
National library world
What’s going on in the national library world?
The Library Bill of Rights was developed in 1939 and has been amended several times over the years. Here’s the most recent version:
The American Library Association affirms that all libraries are forums for information and ideas, and that the following basic policies should guide their services.
- I. Books and other library resources should be provided for the interest, information, and enlightenment of all people of the community the library serves. Materials should not be excluded because of the origin, background, or views of those contributing to their creation.
- II. Libraries should provide materials and information presenting all points of view on current and historical issues. Materials should not be proscribed or removed because of partisan or doctrinal disapproval.
- III. Libraries should challenge censorship in the fulfillment of their responsibility to provide information and enlightenment.
- IV. Libraries should cooperate with all persons and groups concerned with resisting abridgment of free expression and free access to ideas.
- V. A person’s right to use a library should not be denied or abridged because of origin, age, background, or views.
- VI. Libraries which make exhibit spaces and meeting rooms available to the public they serve should make such facilities available on an equitable basis, regardless of the beliefs or affiliations of individuals or groups requesting their use.
- VII. All people, regardless of origin, age, background, or views, possess a right to privacy and confidentiality in their library use. Libraries should advocate for, educate about, and protect people’s privacy, safeguarding all library use data, including personally identifiable information.
Adopted June 19, 1939, by the ALA Council; amended Oct. 14, 1944; June 18, 1948; Feb. 2, 1961; June 27, 1967; Jan. 23, 1980; Jan. 29, 2019.
Inclusion of “age” reaffirmed Jan. 23, 1996.
Although the Articles of the Library Bill of Rights are unambiguous statements of basic principles that should govern the service of all libraries, questions do arise concerning application of these principles to specific library practices. See the documents designated by the Intellectual Freedom Committee as Interpretations of the Library Bill of Rights.
