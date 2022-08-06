Community Newsletter: Racine Public Library

RACINE — The Racine Public Library is continuing its celebration of the library’s 125th anniversary.

Visitors can enjoy the new native plant garden in the circle of Library Drive. The planting of this garden was a community effort. In April, about 40 to 50 volunteers came together for Earth Day to pick up litter and to prepare the new garden. The grass was buzzed short, paper bags were staked down to prevent new growth and the whole patch was covered in untreated mulch. Over the next few weeks a call to raise funds for the new pollinator patch went out. For every $10 donation the library was able to purchase two native plants. The library was able to purchase almost 700 native plants.

The garden was designed by the Root-Pike Watershed Initiative Network and all the plants were purchased from Taylor Creek Nursery. At the end of June another group of volunteers came together to plant the garden. After the recent heat and rain, the garden is really starting fill out and take root. This new pollinator patch garden will be beneficial in promoting a healthy ecosystem for birds, butterflies and honeybees.

Job networking

Think of the Racine Public Library as a great networking partner. The library can help people find job leads, improve their resume, learn new skills and impress the right people. The library’s career connection kits have everything needed to get started on a job hung. People can stop by the second-floor staff desk to check one out or place a hold to pick one up in the library lobby. They can be checked out for up to three weeks at a time.

Equipment includes a Chromebook, USB ring light, Android TracFone (prepaid), Mobile hotspot (prepaid) and wired mouse. Books include “What Color Is Your Parachute?” by Richard Bolles, “How to Answer Interview Questions” by Peggy McKee, “How to Write the Perfect Resume” by Dan Clay. The career connection kits are brought to patrons in partnership with the City Library Collective.

Renovation

The renovation of the second floor is well underway. People who have questions or need help finding a material can ask at the upstairs desk. Once the construction is completed the library will have a Lake Avenue entrance, a new staircase, additional meeting rooms, an innovation lab, an expanded history room, a sound recording studio and more.

The summer reading program and Summer Scares continues through the summer. People can register for summer reading at RacineLibrary.Beanstack.org, log hours read, write reviews and participate in activities to earn tickets for prizes. Prizes include a paddle board, kayak, a fish fry date night basket, fishing basket and a spa day basket.

The library is having some spooky fun for Summer Scares this August. The South East Wisconsin Paranormal Investigation Team is visiting the library to show off some of their ghost hunting equipment and findings at 6 p.m. Monday, Aug. 8.

On Aug. 11, Chad Lewis of Black Point Estates is back to present on “Paranormal Wisconsin.” Then the paranormal investigation team is returning Aug. 17 to guide participants on a Downtown Racine haunted walking tour.

To register for all of the library’s programs, visit the Racine Public Library website at RacineLibrary.info and sign up for its newsletter.