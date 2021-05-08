Community Newsletter: Racine Public Library

RACINE — Racine Public Library staff are excited to welcome the public back to the library building at 75 Seventh St.
The library is in phase one of reopening and capacity is limited to 50 people at a time. Masks are required to be worn over the nose and mouth for all patrons over the age of 2, and social distancing should be practiced by maintaining 6 feet between other patrons and staff. Patrons are asked to limit browsing to 45 minutes. Computer appointments are limited to 55 minutes per day. For more information, visit the library website for an up-to-date FAQ or give the library a call.
Improvements
While the library building was closed, several improvements were made to the library space. One change is the Friends of the Racine Public Library Book Sale Nook. The lobby book sale now has a permanent location down the hall to the right of the circulation desk. All book sales go to the Friends of the Racine Public Library. Proceeds bring programs, materials and services to the library.
The library is now offering self-service holds pick up. All holds are located in the front lobby and organized by the patron’s first four of letters of their last name and the last four numbers of their library card. Once a patron finds their holds they can check them out at the circulation desk or use the self-service checkout.
The library will feature its Beyond Books Collection, previously known as the Library of Things. This collection has been reorganized and expanded, featuring all of the library’s nontraditional items.
The library announces its Lucky Day Collection and several items are available for first-come checkout. The Lucky Day items cannot be put on hold nor the checkout period extended. These items are available first-come at the circulation desk. This collection features two Rokus loaded with streaming services, two unlimited WIFI hotspots and several Chromebook laptops.
The public is invited to visit the library to see other changes and updates.
Summer events
While the majority of programs for this summer will remain virtual, the library will be hosting some outdoor events along with its summer reading program. The 2021 theme is “Bee Kind...to yourself, to your Earth, and to your Neighbor,” taking place June 1-Aug. 31. Many of the programs and events hosted by the library this summer will fulfill a sense of being kind to one of these elements. The Summer Reading Challenge will take place virtually through the software beanstack; register on the library website. Reading challenges are available for all ages and include prizes upon completion.
Programs to be on the look for this summer are 4-H Dairy Days taking place on Saturday, June 12, Summer Scares June 1-Aug. 26, and tons of kids, coding and tech programs. More information on the summer reading program will be available on the library website Mid-May.