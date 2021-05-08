Community Newsletter: Racine Public Library

The library will feature its Beyond Books Collection, previously known as the Library of Things. This collection has been reorganized and expanded, featuring all of the library’s nontraditional items.

The library announces its Lucky Day Collection and several items are available for first-come checkout. The Lucky Day items cannot be put on hold nor the checkout period extended. These items are available first-come at the circulation desk. This collection features two Rokus loaded with streaming services, two unlimited WIFI hotspots and several Chromebook laptops.

The public is invited to visit the library to see other changes and updates.

Summer events

While the majority of programs for this summer will remain virtual, the library will be hosting some outdoor events along with its summer reading program. The 2021 theme is “Bee Kind...to yourself, to your Earth, and to your Neighbor,” taking place June 1-Aug. 31. Many of the programs and events hosted by the library this summer will fulfill a sense of being kind to one of these elements. The Summer Reading Challenge will take place virtually through the software beanstack; register on the library website. Reading challenges are available for all ages and include prizes upon completion.