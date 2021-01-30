Community Newsletter: Racine Public Library

Dear Racine Public Library patrons,
I’m pleased to introduce myself to you as the new executive director of the Racine Public Library, and what an honor it is for me.
I joined the RPL community on Dec. 14 and have spent my time thus far becoming acquainted with the wonderful and dedicated staff, familiarizing myself with the library operations, policies and procedures, and safely initiating connections and partnerships within the community.
To share just a little about myself. I’m originally from South Milwaukee, so I always knew Racine as the place my family would come to get kringle. While I spent my childhood years in South Milwaukee, I’ve spent considerable time living, studying and working abroad, specifically in Germany and Chile. The first part of my professional career was spent in the private sector as a translator and within marketing, and my last five years have been spent in public libraries. Prior to accepting the executive director position with RPL, I held library director positions with the Mukwonago Community Library and Powers Memorial Library in Palmyra.
Growing up, the public library played a significant role in my life. I have fond memories in the summertime of riding my bike down to the library and spending hours upon hours exploring the shelves. The access to the library’s resources was such a treasure for me. This was also when my love for libraries started and it has only grown. The inspirational work which libraries are doing each and every day to ultimately serve their communities ... it’s a very rewarding experience to be involved with.
To bring it all together, this is what brought my interest to Racine. I wanted to find a fit that would allow me an opportunity to make a difference in more peoples’ lives. I was also drawn by the recently completed strategic plan and its 20 Great Leaps which provide a series of recommendations for growth and improvement and derive from the ideas and insight of its library’s community, its staff and its leadership.
Throughout the entire interview process, I simply couldn’t help but get excited about all of the opportunities and creative ideas being shared. Also, the immense potential to create meaningful connections and relationships between people in the Racine community and their public library. I look forward to understanding and exploring how Racine Public Library can further inspire and make a positive change in the lives of all people we serve, as I feel that a strong public library goes hand-in-hand with building a strong community.
While the library’s physical doors remain closed, I commend the hard work and commitment of the entire staff to continue offering services to the community through creative, innovative and flexible ways. We are constantly asking ourselves “How can we best serve our community?” Whether through curbside services, virtual programming, virtual reference, continued ways to enhance literacy and access to Internet, and providing access to information, I encourage you to check out our website, follow us on social media, sign-up for our newsletter, explore our online resources, or just give us a call and we’ll gladly connect you to what you’re looking for. It’s what we do!