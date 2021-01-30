Community Newsletter: Racine Public Library

Dear Racine Public Library patrons,

I’m pleased to introduce myself to you as the new executive director of the Racine Public Library, and what an honor it is for me.

I joined the RPL community on Dec. 14 and have spent my time thus far becoming acquainted with the wonderful and dedicated staff, familiarizing myself with the library operations, policies and procedures, and safely initiating connections and partnerships within the community.

To share just a little about myself. I’m originally from South Milwaukee, so I always knew Racine as the place my family would come to get kringle. While I spent my childhood years in South Milwaukee, I’ve spent considerable time living, studying and working abroad, specifically in Germany and Chile. The first part of my professional career was spent in the private sector as a translator and within marketing, and my last five years have been spent in public libraries. Prior to accepting the executive director position with RPL, I held library director positions with the Mukwonago Community Library and Powers Memorial Library in Palmyra.